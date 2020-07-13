5 players who could replace Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund

A look at five possible players who can replace Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund if the Englishman leaves in the summer.

Sancho has been a revelation during his stay at the Signal Iduna Park.

Jadon Sancho has been a standout performer for Dortmund.

Each passing day seems to bring Jadon Sancho closer to a move back to Manchester. Rumours are rife that the Borussia Dortmund player has agreed personal terms with Manchester United.

Following his arrival from Manchester City in 2017, Jadon Sancho has been a revelation in the Bundesliga. In just two and half seasons, Jadon Sancho has racked up close to 100 appearances for Borussia Dortmund. During this period, Jadon Sancho has scored 34 goals and 43 assists in all competitions.

With 17 goals and as many assists in the season, Jadon Sancho became the first player in the Bundesliga to rack up at least 15 goals and as many assists in a single season in the competition.

In fact, Jadon Sancho is the first English player to score 15 goals and provide as many assists in a top five league since Matt Le Tissier did so for Southampton in 1994-95.

15 - Jadon Sancho (16 goals, 16 assists) is the first English player to register both 15 goals and assists in a single season in the top five European leagues since @mattletiss7 in the 1994-95 Premier League. Talent. #SCPBVB pic.twitter.com/35a75mhies — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 31, 2020

One of the nominees for the Bundesliga player of the season, Jadon Sancho was edged out by Robert Lewandowski for the coveted award.

Now it seems Jadon Sancho's time at the Signal Iduna Park is drawing to a close. With that in mind, let's take a look at five players who could replace Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund next season.

Since 2006/07, only four players had scored 15+ goals and provided 15+ assists in a single season of a top-five European division:



✓ Lionel Messi (x4)

✓ Eden Hazard (x2)

✓ Cristiano Ronaldo

✓ Luis Suárez



Jadon Sancho has just made it five. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Yvb1kpWBZC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

Five players who could replace Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund

Advertisement

#1: Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres is one of the best players to have come out of Valencia academy in this decade.

Young, quick and with an eye for the killer pass, Ferran Torres is arguably one of the U21 players in the world right now. Like Jadon Sancho, the Spaniard made his debut in 2017 but is yet to reach the heights of the English counterpart.

Torres has been a regular fixture in the Valencia attack this season. The 20-year old has made over 40 appearances and has had a hand in 13 goals so far this season. Along the way, he has become the youngest Champions League goal-scorer and the youngest to feature in 50 La Liga matches for Los Che.

Primarily a right-winger, Torres is equally adept at playing across any positions in the attacking midfield. His dribbling skills and ability to cut inside make him a nightmare for defences. Moreover, the young winger is two-footed and a very physical player.

With Torres' contract expiring next year, Los Che may sell their prized asset below their €100 million release clause. Borussia Dortmund, though, will have to beat off interest from Europe's biggest names to land the 20-year-old.

Milot Rashica has been one of the best players for Werder Bremen this season.

It's always better to find replacements who play in the same league. Milot Rashica is one such player who could replace Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund next season if the Englishman leaves. The Kosovan international has been a shining light in what has otherwise been a poor season for Werder Bremen.

Blessed with natural pace, Rashica likes to take on defences and whip in dangerous crosses to forwards. The 23-year-old is not shy to take shots on goal either, with the Werder Bremen man ranking eighth in the Bundesliga this season for most shots taken.

In fact, the winger has scored eight goals and made five assists this campaign, a figure that shows the winger's involvement in 30% of all goals scored by Werder Bremen in the 2019-20 Bundesliga.

The recent season has also seen the versatility of Rashica coming to the fore. The 23-year-old has played in attacking midfield and has even played a few games as a central striker.

On the financial side, with a release clause below €40 million, the Kosovan could be an absolute bargain for Borussia Dortmund. With player prices likely to drop and Bremen in need of funds for the next season, Milot Rashica could move to Signal Iduna Park in the summer and replace Jadon Sancho.

#3: Jonathan David

Jonathan David

The Canadian has been making ways in Europe for a while now. Jonathan David may not be playing in any of the top five leagues in the continent but is one of the most sought after players in the world at the moment. After making his professional debut in 2018, the attacker has scored 30 goals in 60 league appearances for KAA Gent.

Apart from being a goal-scorer, David is also a well-rounded player. The 20-year-old ranks third in the assist charts in the Belgian league this season. Moreover, he has been directly involved in over 40% of all league goals scored by KAA Gent in 2019-20.

Unlike Jadon Sancho, the 20-year-old is not primarily a right-winger; he is a central attacking midfielder. Like all the other players in this list, David is a highly versatile player capable of playing in any position across the final third. Quick, direct, and very physical, Jonathan David is a defenders' nightmare.

Despite having extended his contract with Gent to 2023, the Canadian has already expressed his desire to move out of Belgium and could be an able replacement for Jadon Sancho. Borussia Dortmund may have a tussle with a few other clubs to get the coveted signature of the highly-rated attacker.

Also Read: 5 things we have learnt about Manchester United since the restart.

#4: Calvin Stengs

Calvin Stengs is another gem from the Netherlands.

Calvin Stengs is among one of the most promising talents in the Eredivisie at the moment. The Dutch winger was a standout performer for AZ Alkmaar this season. His seven assists and impressive linkup with Myron Boadu helped the Cheeseheads reach their best finish in the Dutch league since winning the competition in 2009.

At 6'2", Stengs would be one of the taller players in his position in any league. The Dutchman's ability to play in any position across the final third as well as in midfield makes him a very utility player for any manager.

His eye for the killer ball and blistering pace makes him a capable replacement for Jadon Sancho. Moreover, Stengs has proven his resolve already after coming back strongly from a cruciate ligament injury suffered on his debut for AZ Alkmaar in 2017.

At a transfer value of around €20 million, Stengs could be one of the cheapest replacements on offer for Jadon Sancho.

#5: Adam Hlozek

Big things are expected from the teenaged Adam Hlozek.

Adam Hlozek is already labelled as the next big thing in Czech football. At just 17 years of age, the winger has made over 50 appearances for Sparta Praha and established himself as a first-team regular. In fact, the teenager is Sparta's youngest ever debutant and the Czech league's youngest goal-scorer.

In his first full season as a professional, the teenager has racked up close to 40 appearances in all competitions. Besides that, the teenager has had a hand in 18 goals - nine goals and as many assists - for the Czech giants.

Tall and strong, Hlozek makes for a physical presence in the wings. Despite his imposing frame, the teenager is a nimble-footed player capable of playing with either foot. A very versatile player, Hlozek can play on either wing or as a second striker. If needed, the teenager also has the ability to lead the line.

With smaller clubs struggling financially due to the global pandemic situation, Borussia Dortmund could get the young starlet for a steal if Jadon Sancho decides to move away.

Also Read: 5 best football defenders aged under 25.