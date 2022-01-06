5 players who could replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a dismal couple of months at Arsenal. Starting the season in poor form, things went from bad to worse for the Gabon international as he found himself on the receiving end of disciplinary action.

The then Gunners captain reportedly missed training sessions on account of personal travel, failing to adhere to head coach Mikel Arteta's schedule. Arteta, who in the past has shown a no-nonsense attitude towards this kind of behavior, sidelined the striker and stripped him of the captaincy.

The club are reportedly set to listen to offers for the 32-year-old during the ongoing transfer window. Let's we take a look at five players who could replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal.

#5. Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus has been a valuable player for Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus is one of many who could replace Aubameyang at Arsenal.

The Brazilian striker has enjoyed a mixed run at Manchester City so far. Signed from Palmeiras in 2017, the 24-year-old has won several trophies with the Manchester outfit.

Jesus has won three Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and one FA Cup during his time with the Cityzens. His personal record is quite impressive as well; Jesus has scored 87 goals and provided 43 assists in his 217 appearances for the club. Notably, many of those matches have seen him come off the bench.

Despite this, Jesus has always been in the shadow of his teammates. He seems to lack the individual qualities that his peers have and has struggled to meet the lofty expectations that come with filling the shoes of Sergio Aguero.

It is a well-known fact that Manchester City are on the lookout for a striker. They could be open to selling Jesus to raise funds for the same. The Brazilian would also be a great option for Arteta and the Arsenal board to consider.

#4. Jonathan David - Lille

Jonathan David has risen quickly to stardom with Lille.

Jonathan David is another nifty option that many European clubs are considering.

The Canadian youngster made his professional debut with Gent in the Belgian first division. He spent two years there, racking up 37 goals in 83 appearances before signing for French outfit Lille in 2020.

The 21-year-old striker enjoyed a breakout season last year, scoring 13 league goals and lifting Ligue 1 in his debut campaign with the club. David was a key member of the side that went on to break the monopoly of Paris Saint-Germain in France.

David has started this season with aplomb as well. He already has 12 goals in just 19 appearances, almost equalling his tally from last season. Consequently, the Canadian has slowly found himself on the watchlist of many top clubs this year.

Signing Jonathan David would certainly be a shrewd decision for Arteta and his side.

