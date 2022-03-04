5 players who could replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich

As Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s stocks have waned in European football, we’ve had the privilege of witnessing the rise of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Of course, the Poland international has been making headlines for close to a decade now, but only recently has he started getting the deserved recognition.

The two-time "The Best FIFA Men’s Player" award winner has been imperious for the Bavarians since his transfer from Dortmund in 2014. He has scored a bucketload of goals for them, allowing Bayern to win a Champions League trophy and seven Bundesliga titles, among other honors, in seven years.

The German champions are very much satisfied with his services and hope the Pole retires at the Allianz Arena. However, if recent reports are to be believed, the star striker might be heading towards a shock exit.

Having won it all with Bayern, Lewandowski reportedly wants a new challenge and could end up leaving the German giants at the end of the season. The 33-year-old has supposedly asked his agent to expedite his transfer, preferably to Real Madrid.

Since his contract with the Bavarians doesn’t run out until 2023, they could still keep him at the club. However, given the respect they have for their star, that is unlikely to be the case.

With Lewandowski’s future supposedly up in the air, today, we’re taking a look at five players who could replace him at Bayern Munich. Now, without further ado, let’s get to it.

#5 Luka Jovic – Real Madrid

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Since his €63million move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, Luka Jovic has failed to make himself a regular at Real Madrid.

He has only scored three times in 49 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos so far, which goes on to show how much he has struggled at the Bernabeu.

The striker was even loaned out to his former club Frankfurt for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Ahhe @AHHE16i Luka Jović would’ve had TWO pichichi’s with Real Madrid if he started regularly when he first joined till now. People not ready for this conversation. Luka Jović would’ve had TWO pichichi’s with Real Madrid if he started regularly when he first joined till now. People not ready for this conversation. https://t.co/3IgIiJ6Ztx

His current form has been far from encouraging, managing just one goal in 17 appearances across competitions in the current campaign.

But Bayern Munich could be compelled to get him purely for his excellent spell in the Bundesliga with Frankfurt.

He scored 17 goals in his last full Bundesliga season and could very well attain better numbers at Bayern.

If a decent offer arrives, the Spanish giants will probably be more than happy to cut their losses and give their struggling star away.

#4 Karim Adeyemi – RB Salzburg

FC Salzburg v FC Bayern Munich: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Former Bayern Munich youth player and current RB Salzburg star could be an excellent addition to Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

The 20-year-old is versatile, quick, and has an eye for goal. He does not exactly fit Robert Lewandowski’s profile, but can do a lot of damage if deployed in the right areas.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BVB @bvbnewsblog Karim Adeyemi answers on Borussia Dortmund talks with RB Salzburg: “My focus is in Salzburg. Nothing is clear [about BVB move]. What happens in the summer, happens in the summer”. 🟡 Karim Adeyemi answers on Borussia Dortmund talks with RB Salzburg: “My focus is in Salzburg. Nothing is clear [about BVB move]. What happens in the summer, happens in the summer”. 🟡⏳ #BVB @bvbnewsblog https://t.co/ClpQIArCld

The German forward has featured in 32 games across all competitions for Salzburg this season, registering 18 goals and four assists. Considering he has age on his side, Nagelsmann could mold him into the player he wants in his system.

The player is currently valued at €35million, making him a rather low-risk investment for the Bundesliga holders.

#3 Patrik Schick – Bayer Leverkusen

Schick is Bundesliga's second-leading goalscorer behind Lewandowski

Bayer Leverkusen star Patrik Schick has the quality to be Robert Lewandowski’s ideal successor at Bayern Munich.

Much like the Poland international, Schick is dedicated, direct, and has an unquenchable thirst for goals. To top it off, the Czech has a knack for turning up for the big games, which comes in handy for a club like Bayern.

Schick’s excellent performance at Euro 2020 last summer caught the attention of millions of viewers. Not only did he score the best goal of the tournament against Scotland, but he constantly delivered for his country throughout the competition.

He scored a whopping six goals at the European Championship last term, emerging as the tournament’s joint-leading scorer alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal Presser @APresserV2 #afc Arsenal are keeping tabs on Patrik Schick ahead of a potential summer move. The 26-year-old is only behind Robert Lewandowski for Bundesliga goals scored (20) this season. ( @Jeunesfooteux Arsenal are keeping tabs on Patrik Schick ahead of a potential summer move. The 26-year-old is only behind Robert Lewandowski for Bundesliga goals scored (20) this season. (@Jeunesfooteux) #afc https://t.co/VslDfHHz2v

The Czech Republic international has carried on his excellent run of form in the Bundesliga this season.

He has scored 20 times in the German top-flight, which has made him the division’s second-leading goalscorer behind the great Robert Lewandowski.

#2 Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Inter Milan ace Lautaro Martinez is considered to be undroppable at the San Siro, and for good reason. Last season, he scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists as Inter ended Juventus’ stranglehold in Serie A.

He has continued his onslaught in the current campaign, netting 11 goals in 24 appearances.

Many expected the Argentine’s form to take a nosedive after Romelu Lukaku’s transfer to Chelsea last summer. But the 24-year-old has proved his doubters wrong by leading the Nerazzurri’s attack with boldness and composure.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Liverpool will make a move to sign Lautaro Martínez in the coming months. The 24-year-old is said to be worth up to €90m.



(Source: Calciomercato) Liverpool will make a move to sign Lautaro Martínez in the coming months. The 24-year-old is said to be worth up to €90m.(Source: Calciomercato) 🚨 Liverpool will make a move to sign Lautaro Martínez in the coming months. The 24-year-old is said to be worth up to €90m.(Source: Calciomercato) https://t.co/RpFbsbVFfV

Martinez is surely not the first name that comes to mind when we think about replacing a striker as intimidating as Lewandowski.

But if his performances this season are any indication, there’s a lot more to the Argentina international than meets the eye.

#1 Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland is arguably the only player in the world who possesses the quality to match Robert Lewandowski’s goal output at Bayern Munich.

The Borussia Dortmund man is one of the most talked-about forwards on the planet, and understandably so. In only 79 appearances for Dortmund, he has scored 80 goals and provided 21 assists, shattering everyone’s expectations.

The player reportedly has a €75 million release clause in his Dortmund contract which could be triggered in the upcoming summer transfer window. If Bayern Munich are serious about finding another uncompromising goalscoring machine, they'd be wise to give Haaland a good look.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Erling Haaland was spotted in Munich this afternoon. According to BILD, the trip had nothing to do with FC Bayern. Haaland was in Munich for treatment of his injury. Borussia Dortmund were informed [📸 Bild] Erling Haaland was spotted in Munich this afternoon. According to BILD, the trip had nothing to do with FC Bayern. Haaland was in Munich for treatment of his injury. Borussia Dortmund were informed [📸 Bild] https://t.co/fAuZMPPpSX

However, given the interest Haaland is reportedly drawing from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City, Bayern Munich could have a hard time agreeing personal terms with the Norwegian.

