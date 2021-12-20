5 players who could replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool

Sadio Mane was one of Liverpool's standout performers as they won the Champions League title and Premier League title in consecutive seasons. The Senegalese international has been one of Jurgen Klopp's chief weapons during Liverpool's return to the top in recent times.

Sadio Mane hasn't been at his best in recent times for Liverpool

Sadio Mane was the joint top scorer in the Premier League in the 2018-19 season. He shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng and Mohamed Salah. They all scored 22 goals each in the league that season. Sadio Mane gave a good account of himself in the 2019-20 season as well.

However, since then, his powers seem to have waned. Mane had a rather underwhelming 2020-21 campaign by his own standards. He scored just 16 goals and provided nine assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders last term.

It's not just the numbers. Mane seems to have lost his clinical ability in and around the final third and a section of Liverpool's fanbase is not very happy with his performances in recent times. They want the 29-year-old to be sold so that Mohamed Salah can be offered a new lucrative contract.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make the decision to sell Sadio Mane. But let's take a look at five potential replacements for the Liverpool winger.

#5 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Adama Traore is, without doubt, the fastest attacker in the Premier League. He is also an excellent dribbler and once he starts running at defenders, it is hard to catch him. He has already completed 97 dribbles this term.

Quite incredibly enough though, Traore is yet to score or provide an assist after making 17 appearances in the Premier League this term for Wolves. This speaks volumes of the quality of his final ball. But regardless, Traore has been heavily linked with Liverpool.

The Merseysiders are reportedly looking for options to bolster their attack when Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah leave in January to take part in the 2021 AFCON. He could prove to be a great back up for either player and maybe with such quality player around him, Traore's final product will improve as well.

Last Word On Spurs 🇮🇹 @LastWordOnSpurs



📄Traore has 18 months left on his current deal with no breakthrough in talks that initially began during the previous season.



🗞[



#THFC #COYS

🟠Wolves forward Adama Traore remains on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar ahead of the January window.📄Traore has 18 months left on his current deal with no breakthrough in talks that initially began during the previous season.🗞[ @TeleFootball 🟠Wolves forward Adama Traore remains on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar ahead of the January window.📄Traore has 18 months left on his current deal with no breakthrough in talks that initially began during the previous season.🗞[@TeleFootball]#THFC #COYShttps://t.co/dTorMwld7H

#4 Raphinha (Leeds United)

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League

Leeds United are currently 16th in the Premier League table. Brazilian winger Raphinha deserves a lot of credit for keeping Marcelo Bielsa's men out of the drop zone. The 25-year-old has been in great form for Leeds, scoring eight goals and providing an assist in 16 Premier League appearances this term.

The Brazilian international is a tricky winger who oozes quality. He can beat defenders at will, is an excellent technician and a dead-ball specialist. He could be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's system at Liverpool. Raphinha could also be a long-term signing for the Merseysiders.

Whenever Liverpool actively start looking to sign replacements for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, they will need to look at players of Raphinha's quality.

GOAL @goal Raphinha is doing everything to put Leeds on his back this season 😩 Raphinha is doing everything to put Leeds on his back this season 😩 https://t.co/9AZUIDxlCr

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith