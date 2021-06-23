5 players who could return to their former clubs this summer 

Gone are the days when players would swear their allegiance to a single club and stick with it for the entirety of their career. It's a good thing in a lot of ways. Different clubs have different managers with varying philosophies and methods and a player has every right to choose what he deems might best suit him.

Sometimes a top player might not be able to bring out his best while playing for a certain club. This could happen due to a variety of reasons. He could then move on to a different club where he hones his skills to become a more complete player. Things can work out in a multitude of ways but it's rather rare for a player to return to his former club.

This has happened quite a few times in the past to varying degrees of effect. It could happen again this summer. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could return to their former clubs this summer.

#5 Renato Sanches to Bayern Munich

Spain v Portugal - International Friendly

Renato Sanches is just 23-years-old. But he has already gone through the full range of emotions over the course of the last five years. Sanches took the world by storm as a teenager. Bayern Munich decided to sign him up for €35 million in 2016 and it seemed like they had pipped several European giants to the next big thing in football.

Sanches turned heads at Euro 2016 in Portugal's triumphant campaign. He was one of their most important players at the tournament and the youngster's ability and mentality gained him a lot of praise. However, Sanches' club career never took off and he made just a total of 53 appearances for Bayern Munich across two seasons.

He also had a forgettable loan spell with Swansea City and soon became an easy target for the media with his underwhelming performances. From the verge of being written off, however, Renato Sanches is now making a comeback.

The young midfielder, who currently plays for LOSC Lille, turned in a sensational shift for Portugal in their group stage game against Germany this past Saturday. It was a performance that was reminiscent of the Sanches of old and it showed that he is truly on the path to reviving his career.

As per reports, Bayern Munich are considering the prospect of bringing him back. If he does go back to Germany, it will be a sensational return for the youngster.

Some rumours about Renato Sanches to return to #Bayern. It’s still in the early stages but, personally, based on his development I would love to see him back in Munich. It feels like unfinished business by both parties — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) June 21, 2021

#4 Kingsley Coman to Paris Saint-Germain

FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

Kingsley Coman has already had an illustrious career. Bayern Munich have been trying to reach an agreement over a new deal with the 25-year-old. But negotiations have reached an impasse due to Coman's wage demands, which the Bavarians deem excessive.

Coman was an important player for Bayern Munich this past season and several European giants are keeping tabs on his contract situation. Prominent among those clubs are his former employers Paris Saint-Germain.

Coman spent one season with PSG's senior team in 2013-14 before joining Juventus. As per reports, Paris Saint-Germain are looking to reinforce their frontline and will try to sign Coman should Bayern Munich decide to cash in on him.

7 July 2014: Paris Saint-Germain let Kingsley Coman leave on a free transfer pic.twitter.com/WlMDjL5Jj7 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 23, 2020

