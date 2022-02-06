5 players who could revive their careers after January transfers (2022)

Transfers and switches are just as necessary to a footballer as to the football clubs.

The clubs often reflect on the business side of things as there are several reasons for them to buy and sell players. But the players' perspectives are different as money is not always the deciding factor.

The five names mentioned below all have potential, and some even earn a significant amount of money. But all five had become surplus to requirements at their previous clubs, which is the main reason why they moved out on permanent transfers or loan deals.

#5 Adama Traore

Adama Traore on his day can tear opposition defenses with his pace and physicality.

Adama Traore's rise and fall have come in quick succession as the man from Spain lost steam at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Traore's career seemed to be on the rise when deployed on the wings as defenders simply struggled to deal with him. The 2019-20 season, where he managed six goals and 12 assists in all competitions, is testament to that. Traore has regularly stood out in stats like take-ons and dribbles.

But his game isn't free from negatives as his conversion rates have always been poor. The drop-off in his goal involvement in the current campaign has also been evident as he has just one goal in 23 matches across all competitions. Many of those appearances have come off the bench with Wolves boss Bruno Lage preferring to use other players.

Barcelona are not doing too well and a rejuvenated Traore could propel them to a top-four finish in La Liga and a deep run in the UEFA Europa League. The deal marked Traore's return to the Nou Camp after leaving his boyhood club many years ago. He could not make it into Barcelona's first team back in 2015 but is set to be a key player this time around.

#4 Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen will look to bounce back at Brentford.

No football fan will forget that night at Euro 2020 when Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during the match against Finland. It was a nerve-wracking moment for the players, spectators and everyone involved.

While Eriksen quickly achieved stability and recovered, his career at Inter Milan came to an end. This was due to a rule prohibiting the use of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device in Serie A.

However, there was no doubt about him returning to the fold as few players can match the creative brilliance Eriksen possessed at the peak of his career. His performances for Tottenham Hotspur were incredible and the club still haven't found a replacement for the Dane.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Eriksen



Brentford have completed the signing of Eriksen on a six month deal with option to extend until June 2023.



He wanted to play football again and it’s now signed.



Best news of the window so far.

#DeadlineDay Official, confirmed. Christian Eriksen is back, here we go!Brentford have completed the signing of Eriksen on a six month deal with option to extend until June 2023.He wanted to play football again and it’s now signed.Best news of the window so far. Official, confirmed. Christian Eriksen is back, here we go! 🇩🇰 #EriksenBrentford have completed the signing of Eriksen on a six month deal with option to extend until June 2023.He wanted to play football again and it’s now signed.Best news of the window so far.#DeadlineDay https://t.co/lOWd317j9T

Deadline day threw in a surprise as Premier League newbies Brentford made him a surprise addition to their squad. Eriksen has joined the club on a short-term contract until the end of the season. It remains to be seen if the 29-year-old can help the Bees to a strong finish to their first campaign back in the Premier League.

