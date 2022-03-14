5 players who should score more goals

One thing that has always worked out for great footballers is consistency. Irrespective of the stature, nationality, league or position of a player, being consistent on the pitch always helps.

Among one of the most difficult of tasks as a footballer lies the responsibility of being a regular goal-scorer. Being efficient in front of goal is certainly not an easy job and yet many have excelled at it consistently.

Some talented players haven't scored enough goals

There have been players in recent times who have shown a lot of potential in scoring goals. Some are young, while others have had a good amount of experience under their belt.

Few of these footballers have unfortunately struggled quite a bit in scoring despite having the best of circumstances around them. These players should have scored more goals by now but haven't been that efficient in front of goal. Here, we take a look at the top players who should have scored more goals.

#5 Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

The German forward was one of the finest performers in the Bundesliga during his time at RB Leipzig. Timo Werner's clinical finishing made him a fine asset in front of goal.

With the German club, he scored 28 goals in the 2019-20 season, the second-most in the league before joining Chelsea the following season. With RB Leipzig, Werner scored 95 goals in 157 appearances across all competitions, averaging 0.69 goal per 90 minutes.

Unfortunately, his form at Chelsea hasn't been the same and he seems to be lacking confidence. Werner has struggled to capitalize on many of the easier chances provided, which is quite unnatural for him.

Squawka Football @Squawka



Much-needed. Timo Werner has scored his first goal for Chelsea since the beginning of December 2021.Much-needed. Timo Werner has scored his first goal for Chelsea since the beginning of December 2021.Much-needed. 💪 https://t.co/SGQUm00tes

With the Blues, he has so far scored 19 goals in 77 appearances across all competitions, averaging 0.33 goal per 90 minutes. A player with his finishing abilities should definitely be scoring more.

#4 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

The 30-year-old forward is currently on loan from Barcelona, back with his former club Atletico Madrid. Antoine Griezmann was terrific with Atletico having scored 94 goals in 180 league appearances during his first spell.

With his technical abilities and smart positioning, the Frenchman won the 2015-16 Best Player award in La Liga. It did come as a surprise to many when he decided to join Barcelona in the 2019-20 season. Sadly, the move hasn't worked out well for him so far.

GOAL @goal



Goals, Assist Antoine Griezmann has been involved in five of Atletico Madrid's seven goals in the Champions League:Goals,Assist Antoine Griezmann has been involved in five of Atletico Madrid's seven goals in the Champions League:4️⃣ Goals, 1️⃣ Assist https://t.co/tmpif0o3iN

At Atletico previously, Griezmann scored 133 goals in 255 appearances across all competitions, averaging 0.59 goal per 90 minutes. With Barcelona, he has only managed to score 35 times in 102 appearances, averaging 0.41 per 90 minutes. Hopefully, the French forward's loan spell at Atletico will help regain his form and be the catalyst for a good goal-scoring run.

#3 Anthony Martial (Sevilla)

Manchester United v Sheffield United - Premier League

Much was expected when Anthony Martial joined Manchester United in the 2015-16 season from AS Monaco. With his mind-boggling dribbling skills, amazing footowrk and fine goal-scoring abilities, the Frenchman surely has a lot of potential.

The 26-year-old has so far scored 79 goals in 269 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, averaging 0.40 goal per 90 minutes. While it is his best tally in front of goal, the French forward is surely capable of more than that.

Martial's playing style is very much similar to that of great Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Yet there's a massive difference in his efficiency in front of goal. He has been accused of taking a lethargic approach on the pitch, which has indirectly affected his output.

He's currently on loan with Sevilla and hopefully this move helps to solve his goal-scoring form by the end of the season.

#2 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid v FC Bayern Muenchen: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The young Portuguese was signed by Atletico Madrid from Benfica in the 2019-20 season for a massive sum of £113 million. Joao Felix's phenomenal talent as an attacker attracted a lot of interest from all around Europe but he ended up with the Indians.

At Benfica, he scored 18 goals in just 27 starts, averaging 0.71 goal per 90 minutes. His flair and agility combined with his goal-scoring abilities make him a very difficult player to handle in the box. That being said, the Portuguese forward is yet to flourish fully at Atletico Madrid.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC This Joao Felix goal would have been special This Joao Felix goal would have been special 😯 https://t.co/xfCJ1YIK89

With the Spanish club, Felix has so far scored 18 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions, averaging 0.38 goal per 90 minutes.

He's only 22 right now and has a good amount of time ahead of himself. However, he will have to score goals on a regular basis if he's to become one of the best.

#1 Alvaro Morata (Juventus)

Real Sporting de Gijon v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

The Spaniard has played for some of the top European clubs in his career so far. Alvaro Morata came through the ranks at Real Madrid and has played for the senior team in two different spells.

He is currently in his second spell with Juventus, having previously won two Serie A titles with them in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. Despite his goal-scoring abilities, Morata has never looked like the deadly goal-scoring machine he can be.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



#SampdoriaJuventus 8 - Álvaro #Morata has scored 10+ goals among all competitions in each of the last eight seasons - indeed, since his first year for Juventus (2014/15); he managed to do that in every campaign (for Juventus, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid). Habitué. 8 - Álvaro #Morata has scored 10+ goals among all competitions in each of the last eight seasons - indeed, since his first year for Juventus (2014/15); he managed to do that in every campaign (for Juventus, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid). Habitué.#SampdoriaJuventus https://t.co/FnBciDd1fw

His best spell came with Real Madrid, as he scored 31 goals in 28 starts for them, averaging 0.95 goal per 90 minutes. Having said that, Morata still hasn't crossed the 20-goal mark in any league that he has played in to date. The 29-year-old will have to step up soon before it gets too late for him.

