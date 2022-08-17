5 players who have scored 10 or more Premier League goals in 2022

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign has got off to a spectacular start with some surprise clubs vying for places in the top half of the table this year. Similarly, multiple players have impressed in the opening two games and have built on their steady progress since the start of the year.

Wingers have been more prolific than strikers in the Premier League in 2022

Although strikers are often a focal point for most top-flight clubs in England, wingers have proven to be more integral in recent years, including in 2022. Regardless, a few attackers have been at the top of their game this year and will look to add to their goal-scoring tally in the current campaign.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who have scored 10 or more goals in the Premier League in 2022.

Note: These statistics have been recorded after Gameweek 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (10)

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is in a state of concern, with the player reportedly looking to part ways with the club.

The Red Devils' poor start to the season, including their recent 4-0 defeat to Brentford, has only put fuel on the fire. That is not to say that Ronaldo has had a decent 2022.

The Portuguese was the focal reason behind the club being in the running to finish in the top four last season, albeit they ended up sixth in the table. Thus, while Ronaldo has not opened his scoring in two games this season, he did score 10 times in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

This included vital hat-tricks in the 3-2 victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City. The Portuguese also scored against Arsenal and Chelsea towards the end of the campaign.

Hence, it is quite an achievement for Ronaldo to score 10 times in 17 games in 2022, despite Manchester United's most awful attacking performances in top-flight history.

#4 Wilfried Zaha (10)

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

Wilfried Zaha is enjoying life at Selhurst Park again and recently became the first Crystal Palace player to score in two different Premier League matches against Liverpool at Anfield.

The winger has been lively in the final third of the pitch since Patrick Vieira took over the club at the start of last season. So it is no surprise that Zaha had a great end to the 2021-22 campaign and has picked up the pace this season as well.

The Ivorian has 10 goals to his name in 2022, with some important goals along the way, despite being unavailable in January due to national duties. This included winners against Watford and Man United, not to mention the equalizer in the 1-1 draw against Norwich as well.

Zaha also scored in the 3-0 victory against Arsenal while also finding the back of the net against Southampton, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Vieira will be hoping that his main man can fire on all cylinders this season as the south London club looks to challenge for a place in Europe.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (11)

Kevin De Bruyne in action for Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has been purely mesmerizing in 2022. His sensational performances in the second half of last season guaranteed Manchester City their fourth Premier League trophy in the last five years.

The Belgian scored twice in the 4-2 win against Manchester United, while also scoring once in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool and the 1-0 victory against Chelsea. But he saved his best towards the end of the season, as he scored four times in the 5-1 battering of Wolves in May.

To Manchester City's delight, De Bruyne has started splendidly this season as well and scored a sumptuous goal in the club's recent 4-0 victory against Bournemouth. Overall, he has scored 11 times in 2022 as the attacking midfielder looks to help his side retain the league trophy this season as well.

#2 Harry Kane (14)

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton FC - Premier League

Harry Kane has become a much more well-rounded player under Antonio Conte, with 2022 serving as significant evidence of it.

The England star, after having a poor first six months of the 2021-22 Premier League season, turned his fortunes around in the second half of the campaign. This included vital braces against Arsenal, Everton, and Manchester City as he led Tottenham Hotspur to a top-four finish.

Kane opened his goal tally for the 2022-23 season as well, after bagging an added-minute equalizer in the recent draw against Chelsea. The Spurs star now has 14 goals to his name in 2022 and could hit many more before the end of the year.

#1 Son Heung-Min (15)

Son Heung-min in action for Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min has been arguably the best Premier League attacker in 2022 and certainly has the statistics to back his case up for the same.

The South Korean was consistently the most important player for Tottenham Hotspur last season as he won the Premier League Golden Boot with 23 goals. Hence, despite the player not opening his account for the 2022-23 campaign, he has 15 goals in 2022, thanks to his impressive performances in the second half of last season.

This included scoring twice against West Ham United, Leicester City, and Norwich City. He also scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa, while his equalizer in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield was just as important.

All in all, Son has been incredible in the Premier League in 2022 and will look to end the year on a strong note in the first half of the current campaign.

