5 players who have scored the most free-kick goals in Premier League history

The Premier League has been home to some of the greatest free-kick takers in the history of the beautiful game.

Scoring directly from free-kicks is one of the most satisfying sights on a football pitch. It requires a player to have immaculate technique and composure. Taking free-kicks on the training ground and converting them is quite different than doing it during a game.

The Premier League has seen many free-kick specialists

Most teams have free-kick specialists in their ranks. Such players could become the difference makers in tight games. When teams find it hard to break down oppositions and score goals, direct free-kicks offer an alternative route to goal.

Over the years we have seen so many legendary free-kick takers in the Premier League. Their styles and techniques might differ but the objective remains the same and that is to place the dead ball in the back of the net.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have scored the most free-kick goals in Premier League history.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo - 11 free-kick goals

Back in the day when Cristiano Ronaldo was burgeoning into a monster during his first stint with Manchester United, he was rapidly adding new skills to his repertoire. It was during this time that the Portuguese international blossomed from a mercurial winger to a prolific goalscorer.

Ronaldo's long-range shooting had been impressive since he joined the club as a teenager. But he worked a lot on his technique and soon became the go-to free-kick taker at Manchester United.

Ronaldo's knuckleball technique, whereby he induces plenty of power, dip and swerve on the ball, is imitated by plenty of top players today. Even his teammate Marcus Rashford's free-kick taking style is identical to Ronaldo's.

Between 2003 and 2009, the 36-year-old scored 11 direct free-kicks in the Premier League.

#4 Laurent Robert - 11 free-kick goals

Laurent Robert is a former French international who spent his peak years in the Premier League, the best of which came at Newcastle United. The left winger established himself as one of the best free-kick takers in the business during that time.

This was a time when Newcastle United were still one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and Robert turned in several stellar performances for the Magpies. He scored two direct free-kicks in a 4-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in December 2003.

Robert scored 11 free-kick goals in the Premier League. He left Newcastle United under controversial circumstances after publicly criticizing manager Greame Souness and his teammates.

