5 players who have scored most goals in 2023 so far

Prolific goalscorers are the lifeblood of any team with grand ambitions. Their ability to consistently find the back of the net can so often be the difference maker in games.

These sharpshooters instil confidence in their teammates, coaches and fans, as they can turn the tide of a match with a single strike. Their presence alone demands the attention of opposing defences, creating space and opportunities for others.

In the pursuit of championship titles and lofty aspirations, prolific goalscorers are the catalysts that can elevate a team from good to great. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have scored the most goals in 2023 so far.

#5 Harry Kane - 33 goals

England Italy Euro 2024 Soccer

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers of his generation. The England national team captain is one of the most consistent and prolific goalscorers of the 21st century.

He was in exceptional goalscoring form for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2022-23 season but his exploits slipped under the radar due to Erling Haaland's achievements in his debut Premier League campaign. Kane scored 30 goals in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The 30-year-old joined Bayern Munich in the summer and has got off to a great start to life in Bavaria. He has scored 33 goals for club and country so far this year.

#4 Kylian Mbappe - 35 goals

France Scotland Soccer

After winning the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Kylian Mbappe pretty much kicked on in the same vein domestically for Paris Saint-Germain. His excellent goalscoring form was crucial to PSG winning the Ligue 1 title.

He has been in good form for club and country in the new season as well and is the current leading goalscorer in Ligue 1 this season. Mbappe has scored 35 goals for club and country in 2023.

#3 Barnabas Varga - 39 goals

Hungary Serbia Euro 2024 Soccer

Hungary and Ferncvaros striker Barnabas Varga has been one of the most in-form strikers in the world this year. Varga earned his first call-up to the national team in March earlier this year at the age of 28.

Ferencvaros are currently at the top of the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I, the top flight of Hungarian football and Varga's excellent goalscoring form has been critical to their exploits. He has scored 39 goals so far this year for club and country combined.

#2 Erling Haaland - 39 goals

Britain Soccer Premier League

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and did a phenomenal job for them in his debut campaign in the Premier League. Haaland broke numerous goalscoring records in his first season at the club, netting a total of 52 times in 53 appearances across all competitions in the 2022-23 season.

The Norwegian marksman won the Premier League Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe last season. He has also done a very good job for Norway on the international front. Haaland's prolific goalscoring form went a long way towards helping Manchester City win a historic continental treble last season.

He has started the 2023-24 season on a promising note. Haaland has scored a total of 39 goals for club and country in 2023.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - 40 goals

Portugal Slovakia Euro 2024 Soccer

Who could have imagined that Cristiano Ronaldo would be slaying it at the age of 38 for club and country? This year, Ronaldo has been a man on a mission to silence his critics and doubters, something he has done incredibly well throughout his illustrious career.

The iconic Portuguese forward has been among the goals of late. The former Manchester United man scored a brace in his latest outing for Portugal in the 2024 Euro qualifiers. That goal took his tally to 40 for the year and he is currently the leading goalscorer this calendar year for club and country.

There is just no stopping Ronaldo, is there?