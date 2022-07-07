5 players who have scored the most goals for Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful managers of the modern era. The self-proclaimed 'Special One' has enjoyed a great deal of success at multiple clubs and is currently managing Serie A giants AS Roma.

Having been at clubs like Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, to name a few, Mourinho has coached many world-class players. He also shares a special connection with plenty of players. Although he can be a divisive figure at times, some players have been willing to give it their all on the pitch for Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach has coached some of the greatest goalscorers of the 21st century. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players who have scored the most goals for Jose Mourinho.

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 58 goals

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is an absolute phenomenon. He is one of the most confident and technically gifted strikers of the 21st century. Ibrahimovic has played under Mourinho at two clubs, namely Inter Milan and Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic has scored a total of 58 goals in 100 appearances under Mourinho. The Swedish marksman absolutely adores his former coach. In his autobiography titled 'I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic', he opened up about his relationship with Mourinho. He writes (via FoxSports):

"Jose Mourinho is a big star.

"Mourinho would become a guy I was basically willing to die for."

#4 Frank Lampard - 71 goals

Frank Lampard is one of the greatest goalscoring midfielders of the modern era. He spent the majority of his career at Chelsea and was one of the Blues' standout performers throughout Mourinho's first stint at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has appeared in 215 games under Mourinho and has scored 71 goals. The Englishman has been hailed by Mourinho as the best Premier League player for a decade. In an interview with Straits Times, the former Chelsea manager was asked who the best player he has coached was. Mourinho replied:

"At Chelsea, in my first period, I had Frank Lampard, probably the best player in the Premier League for one decade."

The duo won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and one FA Cup during their time together at Chelsea.

#3 Didier Drogba - 73 goals

Didier Drogba is widely viewed as one of the best strikers to have graced the Premier League. The former Ivory Coast international was one of Mourinho's first signings at Chelsea. Drogba led from the front as Mourinho's Chelsea emerged as one of the strongest teams in England.

Drogba scored a total of 73 goals in 186 appearances for Chelsea under Mourinho. He left Chelsea in 2012 after a hugely successful stint but returned to the club two seasons later. He played a bit-part role during his second spell but the duo won their third Premier League title together that season.

#2 Karim Benzema - 78 goals

Jose Mourinho took charge of Real Madrid in the summer of 2010 after winning the continental treble with Inter Milan the season prior. At Real Madrid, Mourinho had the difficult task of dethroning a dominant Barcelona side that was thriving under Pep Guardiola.

Mourinho managed to do it in his second season at the Santiago Bernabeu and it was, in no short part, thanks to the contributions of his talented forwards. Karim Benzema was chief among those players and was in spectacular form in the 2011-12 season.

He scored 32 goals and provided 19 assists in 52 appearances for Real Madrid that season. In total, Benzema has played 150 games under Mourinho and has scored 78 goals.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - 168 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo went toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi for all available trophies and honors during his time at Real Madrid. Mourinho was appointed Real Madrid manager during the summer of 2010 and Ronaldo looked absolutely unstoppable under the Portuguese coach.

Ronaldo scored a whopping 168 goals in just 164 appearances under his compatriot's tutelage. He was in blistering form as he scored and created goals for fun.

It was Ronaldo who led Real Madrid's resurgence from the front and helped them pip Barcelona to the La Liga title in rather comfortable fashion in the 2011-12 season.

