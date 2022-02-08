5 players who have scored the most goals against Manchester City

Manchester City are one of the top teams in England and Europe. One of only three teams to win at least five Premier League titles, City have one of the strongest rosters in club football.

City's rise to prominence has been relatively recent. Following their takeover by Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, the Cityzens have swelled their league title count from two to seven.

Five of those titles - all in the Premier League era - have come since 2011, and City are well on their way to making it six this year. Pep Guardiola's men have also won numerous domestic competitions during this period and made their presence felt in Europe. They reached their maiden Champions League final last season but ended up losing to Chelsea.

Over the years, many fine players, especially in the last decade or so, have turned up for City. However, many opponent players, especially goalscorers, have had success against the Cityzens too.

On that note, here's a look at the five most prolific goalscorers across competitions against Manchester City.

#5 Allan Clarke - 10 goals

Allan Clarke (right) was a prolific goalscorer.

Allan Clarke was a prolific goalscorer, scoring over 150 goals, most of them for Leeds United, from the mid-60s to the 70s.

The 1974 English League winner scored 10 goals in 15 games against Manchester City - all in the league. However, only four of those goals came while the centre-forward played for Leeds, with the others (three apiece) coming with Leicester City and Fulham.

Clarke scored a hat-trick in Leicester City's 3-0 home win in the 1968-69 English top-flight campaign. His memorable strike in the 1972 FA Cup final is the stuff of Leeds folklore, though.

The 75-year-old Leeds legend later talked about that goal:

"It's a moment I'll never forget. I realised it wasn't going to reach me, so I thought 'Dive'. You only have a second to make your mind up, so I just took off and headed it. I knew it was going in."

#4 Alan Shearer - 11 goals

Alan Shearer was a goalscorer extraordinaire.

Alan Shearer is one of the most prolific goalscorers in English football. The 51-year-old scored goals galore during his glittering career in the 90s and mid-2000s.

With 260 goals, Shearer is at least 50 clear of the next most prolific scorer, Wayne Rooney (208), in Premier League history. The Newcastle United legend netted 11 of those strikes against Manchester City, five of them coming while he was at Blackburn Rovers.

Shearer's landmark 250th Premier League goal was against City in 2005.

The former England international's only brace against City came in a league game in 2003-04, which Newcastle won 3-0 at home.

