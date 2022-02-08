5 players who have scored the most goals against Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the big six teams in the English top flight. Among the sextet, Spurs are the only team who haven't won a league title in the Premier League era.

However, the London-based club have been regulars in the English top flight since 1978-79. They have also fared decently in Europe, although they haven't appeared in continental competitions as frequently as some of the other top teams in the division. Nevertheless, Spurs reached their first Champions League final in 2019 (lost to Liverpool).

Over the years, many top players have turned out for Tottenham Hotspur. However, many fine players, especially goalscorers, have also had success against Spurs. On that note, here's a look at the five most prolific goalscorers against Spurs across competitions:

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless specified otherwise.

#5 Sergio Aguero - 12 goals

Sergio Aguero scored a lot of goals against Spurs

Sergio Aguero is one of the most prolific goalscorers of the last decade. The five-time Premier League winner spent a hugely successful goal-rich decade at Manchester City.

With 260 goals, Aguero is City's all-time top scorer by a proverbial country mile. That includes 12 goals (in 18 games) against Tottenham Hotspur, with all but one of them coming in the Premier League.

The Argentine scored a league quadruple against Spurs in 2014. He is one of only two City players, 28 overall, to score four times in a Premier League game.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Only two Man City players have scored four goals in a single PL game. Sergio Aguero and Edin Dzeko - both against Spurs. Deadly. 4 - Only two Man City players have scored four goals in a single PL game. Sergio Aguero and Edin Dzeko - both against Spurs. Deadly.

Aguero scored in the second leg of City's 4-3 Champions League quarter-final win against Spurs in 2018-19. However, his goal and an assist on the night weren't enough, as Spurs went through on away goals.

#4 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 13 goals

Jimmy Hasselbaink was a prolific goalscorer

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was a prolific goalscorer during his career spanning one and a half decades in the 90s and mid-2000s.

The Dutch centre-forward scored over 200 goals for nine different clubs. That includes 13 strikes in 21 games against Tottenham Hotspur. All but one of those goals came for Chelsea.

Hasselbaink scored a 'perfect' hat-trick against Spurs in the 2001-02 Premier League, which Chelsea won 4-0 at home. He had also netted twice against the same opposition in the Blues' 3-2 away win.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's perfect hat-trick v Spurs Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's perfect hat-trick v Spurs 😍 https://t.co/4MrOj4hPNd

The 49-year-old scored two goals against Spurs in Chelsea's 2-1 win in the EFL Cup semis that season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh