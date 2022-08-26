5 highest goalscorers in the UEFA Champions League group stages

The UEFA Champions League is regarded as one of the biggest football club competitions in the world due to the prestige it commands.

The tournament is UEFA's top-tier club competition, followed by the Europa League and the UEFA Conference League. It is also usually played by the top clubs in Europe.

Based on the format, the UEFA Champions League is being played by a total of 32 teams. The tournament is comprised of different stages which include group stages and knockout phases.

Some of the top clubs who have won the most trophies in the competition include the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Bayern Munich.

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season will begin in September with the group stage draws already decided.

The top two teams from each group (A-to-H) will eventually advance into the round-of-16. A handful of players have also shone during the group stage phase of the competition over the years.

As such, this article will take a look at five highest goal scorers in the group stages in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

#5 Raul Gonzalez

Raul is a Real Madrid legend

The Spanish legend is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of time due to how prolific he was in front of goal.

Raul Gonzalez made a name for himself during his playing career at Spanish giants Real Madrid. He also played for clubs such as Schalke 04, Al Sadd and New York Cosmos.

The retired striker is also among one of the highest scoring players in the UEFA Champions League. He also had a very decent goal scoring run during the group stages.

Raul scored a total of 53 goals in the group stages of the competition. His record makes him the fifth highest scorer in the group stage.

#4 Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski has 85 goals in the Champions League

Another prolific striker who ranks top among the highest-scoring players in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League is the Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker is regarded as one of Europe's finest center forwards due to his clinicality in front of goal.

Lewandowski has also been a consistent goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League, having represented clubs such as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

His record in the group stages has also been very impressive as he has the fourth-most goals scored in the competition's history. Lewandowski has so far scored 56 goals in the group stages.

#3 Karim Benzema

Benzema is one of the best strikers in the world

Tied for the same amount of goals with Lewandowski is Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has scored 56 goals in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Benzema is currently one of the best players in world football and is also among Europe's most elite strikers.

He has a combined total of 85 goals in the Champions League, making him one of the competition's all-time leading scorers.

While being on the same goal tally as Lewandowski, Benzema has scored just two out of his 85 goals from the penalty spot. However, Lewandowski has scored 16 penalty goals out of 85.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has scored the most goals in the UEFA Champions League

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is considered by many to be one of football's greatest players of all time.

His goal scoring record and personal achievements can only be rivaled by very few players in world football.

Ronaldo, who has won the UEFA Champions League on five different occasions, is one of the most successful players in the competition.

So far, he has scored the most number of goals in the competition's history, with a record 150 goals to his credit. He is also currently second in terms of goals scored in the group stages with 73.

#1 Lionel Messi

Messi currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain

Argentine veteran forward Lionel Messi is currently the player with the most goals in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Messi currently leads the chart with 76 goals in the group stages, which is three goals ahead of his arch rival Ronaldo, who has 73.

The Argentine captain, who happens to have won the competition on four occasions is among the all-time leading scorers as well. Messi has scored a combined total of 125 Champions League goals so far.

