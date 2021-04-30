5 players with the most goals in UEFA Champions League history

The 2020-21 Champions League season is approaching its finale, with the first leg of the semi-finals reaching their conclusion. Chelsea managed to hold on to a crucial 1-1 draw against Real Madrid, while Manchester City staged an incredible 2-1 comeback win at the Parc Des Princes.

📊| Karim Benzema joins Raúl González as the 4th highest scorer in Champions League history (71 goals). All 71 of his #UCL goals were scored from open play. 😮 pic.twitter.com/bohOs9h85o — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) April 27, 2021

With Karim Benzema scoring against Chelsea, he entered the top five goalscorers in Champions League history. On that note, let's take a look at the five most prolific scorers in the competition.

Five most prolific scorers in the UEFA Champions League:

#T4 Raul | 71 goals

Athletic Bilbao vs FC Schalke 04 - UEFA Europa League Quarter-final

Real Madrid and Schalke legend Raul Gonzalez is one of the most prolific scorers in Champions League history.

In 142 appearances (130 for Madrid, 12 with Schalke), Raul notched up 71 goals and 32 assists in the competition. The Spaniard won three Champions League titles between 1997-2002 (all with Real Madrid).

Advertisement

Raul was the top scorer in the 1999-00 Champions League, scoring ten goals, including a brace in the 3-0 win against Valencia in the final. The Real Madrid legend also scored for Los Blancos in the 2001/02 Champions League final, where Real Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen.

Raul was a big-match player, appearing in three Champions League finals and winning all of them. He also made six semi-final appearances. That includes a magical run to the semis with Schalke in his farewell 2010-11 season.

#T4 Karim Benzema | 71 goals

Real Madrid vs Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Leg One

One of the more recent movements on this list is the Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has been one of the most consistent performers in the Champions League over the past decade, winning four Champions League titles.

The “Benz” has been integral to Real Madrid’s run to the semi-finals this season and has become their leading man in attack. The 33-year has scored six goals in the Champions League this season, including the all-important equaliser against Chelsea in the first leg of the semi-final.

Advertisement

⚪️ Karim Benzema (33 years, 129 days) becomes the oldest scorer for Real Madrid in a Champions League semi-final, taking the record from Cristiano Ronaldo (32 years, 86 days) 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/m4eUzW52qi — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 27, 2021

Benzema has 71 Champions League goals in his career. He has been widely underrated in a star-studded Real Madrid squad for years, but in the absence of 'big' names this season, Benzema has taken centre stage.

If the Frenchman leads Madrid to Champions League glory this season, his reputation will be further enhanced.

1 / 2 NEXT