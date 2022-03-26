5 players who have scored the most goals with their weak foot in Premier League history

The Premier League is home to some of the most gifted footballers who entertain millions of fans across the world. Scoring goals is the primary task for forwards and knowing their strengths and weaknesses is key.

The Premier League has seen plenty of gifted two-footed forwards

In most cases, strikers tend to bring the ball to their favored side so they maximize their chances of getting a clean strike at goal. This also means that defenders know how to nullify their threat. However, there are a select few that can score with their right as well as left foot almost as comfortably.

Scoring goals in such a competitive league is never easy, and being capable of doing so with both feet is simply extraordinary. On that note, let's take a look at the five players who've scored the most goals using their weak foot in Premier League history.

#5 Heung-min Son: 32 goals

Heung Min Son has been a ray of sunshine for Tottenham Hotspur

Many will argue that Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-min Son should not be included in this list because it seems like he doesn't have a weak foot. The South Korean has been one of Spurs’ standout performers of late and is one of the most two-footed players in the league.

Son has 13 goals in the league so far and 83 goals in total. The South Korean overtook Thierry Henry, Jamie Vardy, and Andrew Cole by scoring his 32nd goal with his weaker foot against West Ham last Sunday.

Son has been Kane’s trusted partner and the duo have a record 39 goal involvements in the Premier League, overtaking Chelsea’s Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard. The South Korean’s contract runs till 2025 and Spurs fans will hope to see the bright winger break even more records.

#4 Romelu Lukaku: 33 goals

Romelu Lukaku has bags of experience in the English top-flight

Romelu Lukaku made his Premier League return to Chelsea at the start of the 2021-22 season. Apart from the Blues, the Belgian has previously played for West Brom, Everton, and Manchester United in the English top-flight before joining Inter Milan after the 2018-19 season.

Chelsea re-signed Lukaku for a club-record £97.5 million. The Belgian made headlines in December when he announced that he was “unhappy” with the situation at Chelsea. Lukaku’s hefty transfer fee combined with problems off the pitch seems to have affected his performances.

Lukaku has scored 118 Premier League goals in total, out of which 33 goals have come with his right foot. The Belgian has not been at his prolific best and has scored just five goals in the current campaign. He has scored three of these five goals in his first three games with the Blues and will look to rediscover his form.

#3 Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero will forever be in Manchester City's hall of fame

Manchester City’s greatest goalscorer Sergio Aguero has had an incredible career in the Premier League. The Argentine striker won five league titles, six League Cups, and one FA Cup with City apart from other accolades in his illustrious career. Aguero will always be remembered for his iconic title-winning goal in the 93rd minute against Queens Park Rangers in the 2011-12 season.

He has scored 184 league goals in total, out of which 34 are with his weaker left foot. The Argentinian also won the Golden Boot in the 2014-15 season by scoring 26 goals.

After nearly a decade with Manchester City, Aguero departed the club and joined Catalan giants Barcelona. However, after being diagnosed with cardiac complications, Aguero decided to call time on his footballing career. He will go down as one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history.

#2 Robin Van Persie: 39

Robin van Persie entertained millions with his sublime goals

Robin Van Persie is one of the greatest left-footed strikers in Premier League history. The Dutchman had a knack for the extraordinary and scored some truly wonderful goals with both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Van Persie sensationally joined Manchester United at the start of the 2012-13 season, much to the annoyance of the Arsenal faithful. Having won the Premier League Golden Boot the previous season, Van Persie repeated the feat with the Red Devils. He has scored 144 league goals in total out of which 39 have been scored with his right foot.

The Dutchman won two major honors during his time in the English top-flight: the league title with Manchester United and the FA Cup with Arsenal. Van Persie joined Fenerbache at the start of the 2015-16 season before moving to his childhood club Feyenoord.

#1 Harry Kane: 39

Harry Kane's form has picked up of late

Harry Kane has been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League over the past several seasons. The Englishman has managed to find the back of the net regularly even after being tormented by injuries. Alongside Heung-min Son, Kane has been Tottenham's most influential player of late.

The 29-year-old is currently tied with Robin van Persie for the record of most goals scored using his weaker foot. Kane has a whopping 178 Premier League goals, out of which 39 have been scored with his left foot.

Squawka @Squawka Harry Kane and Son Heung-min extended their Premier League record to 38 goal combinations:



◎ Son → Kane (19)

◉ Kane → Son (19)



Perfectly balanced. ⚖️ Harry Kane and Son Heung-min extended their Premier League record to 38 goal combinations:◎ Son → Kane (19)◉ Kane → Son (19)Perfectly balanced. ⚖️ https://t.co/iZ03l62XvC

Kane had a shaky start to the campaign but his form has picked up of late. The England captain has 12 goals and five assists in the Premier League so far. He has also been nominated for March’s Player of the Month award. Kane will hope his goals help Spurs in their race for a Champions League spot.

