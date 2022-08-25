5 players who have scored the most Premier League goals against Manchester United

Manchester United registered their first Premier League victory of the 2022-23 season on Monday night (August 22) as they defeated arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford ensured victory while Mohamed Salah scored late to halve the deficit but it turned out to be just a consolation goal. Although Liverpool failed to get a draw, the Egyptian's goal continued his fine scoring form against the Red Devils.

The 13-time Premier League winners have been the most successful English club in the last 30 years. They have certainly not made it easy for attackers to score against them. Yet, there are some players that have managed to find the back of the net against them time and again.

On that note, let's take a look at five players with the most Premier League goals against Manchester United.

#5 Sergio Aguero (8)

Sergio Aguero in action for Manchester City

Although he left Manchester City last year to join Barcelona, Sergio Aguero remains one of the best strikers to ever grace the Premier League.

The Argentinian maestro is a Manchester City legend and won five Premier League titles with the Citizens during his 10 years at the club. He is also the fifth highest goalscorer of all-time in the league, scoring 184 goals.

In doing so, he played an instrumental role in helping the Etihad outfit rise out of the shadows of their noisy city rivals Manchester United.

Aguero loved the derby against the Red Devils, as evident by his eight league strikes against them. This included a brace in the 4-2 victory in the 2013-14 campaign and in the 2014-15 season as well, albeit his side lost that game 4-2.

The South American also scored in his debut game against Manchester United in 2011. Roberto Mancini's side battered their bitter rivals 6-1 at Old Trafford in that game.

Aguero's last strike against Manchester United came in a 3-1 win in Manchester City's 2018-19 title-winning campaign. The striker remains one of the most fearless opponents to face the 13-time Premier League champions.

#4 Steven Gerrard (8)

Steven Gerrard in action for Liverpool

Liverpool and Manchester United have arguably the fierecest rivalry in the Premier League. The two clubs cannot stand the sight of each other and nobody epitomized this rivalry better than former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

The Liverpool legend, who gave his all for 19 years before leaving in 2015, scored on the biggest stages for the club.

His long range shooting, exquisite passing and not to mention exemplary leadership was adored by the Anfield faithful. His ability to score in big games was also a key reason for him being a regular starter for over a decade.

His eight goals in 30 Premier League games against arch-rivals Manchester United indicate the same.

His last game against the Red Devils saw him receive a red card in a 2-1 loss in 2015. His last goal against them came in a 3-0 victory in the 2013-14 campaign. However, it is important to note that Liverpool have only won thrice out of the six games in which Gerrard scored against the Old Trafford outfit.

Regardless, the retired midfielder, who now manages Aston Villa, remains a foe for Manchester United, given his intense rivalry with them during his playing days.

#3 Thierry Henry (8)

Thierry Henry of Arsenal

Thierry Henry is arguably the best striker in Premier League history and his 175 goals in 258 appearances for Arsenal are evidence for the same.

However, this was only possible due to the centre-forward's fine scoring form against each and every top-flight club in England. During Henry's time in the Premier League, Arsenal and Manchester United were at each other's throats season-after-season. On such occasions, Arsene Wenger often relied on the Frenchman to score against the Red Devils.

afcstuff @afcstuff On this day in 2000: A Thierry Henry wondergoal was enough as Arsenal claimed a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Highbury. 🤩 #afc On this day in 2000: A Thierry Henry wondergoal was enough as Arsenal claimed a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Highbury. 🤩 #afc https://t.co/nYuG0lh82u

The Frenchman certainly did the needful as he scored eight times in 12 Premier League games against Manchester United, which is an impeccable record.

Moreover, it was about the importance of these strikes, as he scored twice in the 2-2 draw in the 2000-01 season. He also scored once in a 1-1 draw against them on two occasions, thereby proving his worth to the team.

However, Henry will fondly remember his last Premier League goal against them. It came in a 2-1 victory in 2007, on a day when he was captaining the Gunners.

#2 Mohamed Salah (8)

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is the most recent player to join this list, thanks to his strike against Manchester United in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to them.

However, he has made this list in record time after scoring eight goals in 10 Premier League games against the Red Devils. Despite having a short stint at Chelsea before, all of Salah's goals against the Old Trafford outfit have come during his five seasons at Liverpool.

This includes the hat-trick he scored in the 5-0 drubbing at Old Trafford last season as well as the brace in the return fixture at Anfield, which Liverpool won 4-0.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Mohamed Salah has scored more goals in all competitions against Manchester United than any other Liverpool player in history (10). Reliable. 10 - Mohamed Salah has scored more goals in all competitions against Manchester United than any other Liverpool player in history (10). Reliable. https://t.co/mGwbinupZ3

Salah's most famous strike against Manchester United came in a 2-0 victory at Anfield in their title-winning 2019-20 campaign. The Egyptian scored in extra-time on a counter-attack from a pass launched by Alisson Becker. The attacker shrugged off Fred to score emphatically past David de Gea.

Salah will now look to add to this tally in the coming years as he helps Liverpool maintain their status as the most successful club in English football.

#1 Alan Shearer (10)

Joy for Alan Shearer of Newcastle as he scores the winning goal

Alan Shearer is bound to be at the top of this list, given the fact that he is the all-time top scorer in Premier League history with 260 strikes to his name.

The former England striker was a revelation during his time at Blackburn Rovers and became an instant hit later at Newcastle United. During his hey-day, Shearer loved a goal against Manchester United, who were always competing for the league title.

Regardless, the centre-forward managed to score 10 times against the Sir Alex Ferguson-led side. This included his brace in the 3-0 victory against them in the 1999-00 campaign. He also scored twice for Blackburn Rovers against the Red Devils in a 2-0 win in the 1993/94 season.

However, it must be noted that in the eight league games he has scored against the Old Trafford outfit, Shearer's side have only won thrice. Nevertheless, his goal-scoring record against them remains splendid, given that nobody has been able to break it since he retired 16 years ago.

