5 players who have scored most Premier League goals without a single header

The Premier League has witnessed some of the greatest goals in its glorious history. It shouldn’t be a surprise, given the quality of players in the English top flight.

Football has evolved over the years, and players have been using ingenious methods to score goals. Intensive training sessions have led to teams being prepared to stop goals of all sorts, such as headers from set-pieces.

Premier League players have characteristic traits

A footballer develops his signature method of scoring, depending on his physical stature and style of play. Each player brings his unique touch to the pitch, which leads to an array of spectacular goals.

While we are not taking anything away from the beauty of headed goals, our primary aim here is to look at how long a player has gone on a run of goals without using his head.

Take a look at the five players who have the longest streak of Premier League goals scored without a single header.

#5 Patrik Berger - 38

Patrik Berger started his football career in 1991 with Slavia Prague, then moved to Germany and spent a year at Borussia Dortmund. He was then signed by Liverpool in 1996 and spent seven years in the Premier League.

He has scored 38 goals and provided 34 assists in the Premier League. Berger scored all of these goals without heading the ball. The Czech international has tasted quite a lot of success in his career that has spanned 19 years.

Berger was part of Liverpool’s squad that won the Europa League in 2001. He has also won the FA Cup, two League Cups, and the UEFA Super Cup with the Reds. Although he spent just one year in Germany, he won the Bundesliga title and the German Super Cup with Dortmund.

#4 Mark Noble - 47

West Ham United v Dinamo Zagreb: Group H - UEFA Europa League

West Ham United’s Mark Noble is the epitome of a one-club man. The 34-year-old, who has been West Ham’s mainstay for nearly 20 years, is in the final year of his contract. Noble has made an incredible 539 appearances for the Hammers.

The midfielder had 47 Premier League goals to his name in succession without a header. Noble has not been a feature of David Moyes’ squad this season. He has played in just four matches so far. However, Moyes insists that their club captain will have a crucial role to play for the remainder of their campaign.

Noble revealed that he wishes to end his West Ham career with an FA Cup victory. The Hammers recently entered the third round following a win against Leeds. West Ham continue their impressive campaign on both the European and domestic fronts. If they manage to win the FA Cup, it would be a perfect farewell for Noble.

