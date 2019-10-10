×
5 players set for international debuts ahead of Euro 2020 Qualifiers 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
149   //    10 Oct 2019, 00:22 IST

Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori (L) is set to don the famous England white
Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori (L) is set to don the famous England white

With the club fixtures having taken a backseat, we're now quickly heading into the international friendlies and more prominently, the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

10 groups, 60 teams - all with their sights on Europe's elite country-level tournament scheduled next year. England, Spain, Belgium and Italy have all but secured a ticket to the competition owing to their spotless record.

However, the battle for second place in Group J - between Finland and Armenia, Group G - Slovenia and Austria, Group F - Sweden and Romania is hotting up. Meanwhile, groups such as H, where France and Turkey are level on top with Iceland three points behind, are seemingly guaranteeing us with a potential nail-biter as part of the climax.

The squads have been announced, and as always, there's been rotation, recycling and reappointment of fresh talent and a few experiments among other interchanges between team members.

On that note, we look at five conspicuous talents who could be making their debut for their respective national sides ahead of the qualifiers.

#1 Sergio Reguilon (Spain)

Sergio Reguilon has impressed in his short stint at Sevilla so far
Sergio Reguilon has impressed in his short stint at Sevilla so far

Latest injury setbacks and dip in form of a few first-team stars have seen as many as eight alterations been made to the Spanish national squad. Veteran pass master Santi Cazorla has been recalled to the setup, alongside Raul Albiol.

The likes of Jordi Alba and Paco Alcacer have been forced out due to fitness concerns, paving way for Juan Bernat and Gerard Moreno respectively. Alongside the latter is Pau Torres, who thereby completes a quartet of Villareal players called up.

However, one player widely tipped for a maiden appearance is Real Madrid loanee Sergio Reguilon, who has slotted into the Sevilla side seamlessly whenever called upon. He's made a solitary appearance for the U-21 side, but could breakthrough at least for a few minutes against Norway and Sweden.

He's expressive, quick, energetic and a tireless candidate for the left-back spot. Last season, the youngster featured for Los Blancos 22 times in all competitions.

Tags:
European Qualifiers England Football Germany Football James Maddison Sergio Reguilón Rodríguez Roberto Mancini Joachim Low Gareth Southgate
