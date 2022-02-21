5 players with the most shirt sales in 2021

A good amount of football revenue depends on the shirt sales of the players. Clubs rely heavily on income made from the jersey sale of their top players.

Often, it is seen that during the transfer market, the demands of shirts see maximum fluctuation. While in most cases, it has turned out to be beneficial for the club, there are chances that it could backfire too.

2021 has seen an enormous number of shirt sales

Last year, many top players decided to change clubs and this resulted in the rise of shirt sales. Bayern Munich made the most number of shirt sales in 2021 with 3.25 million.

It wasn't bad for many of the other top European clubs as millions of jerseys were sold by them too. Some of the top players specifically made a huge chunk of contributions in those sales. Without further ado, we take a look at those world-class players with the most shirt sales in 2021.

#5 Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The 23-year old has been a phenomenal player for Paris Saint-Germain ever since he signed for them in 2017. Kylian Mbappe is arguably one of the best prospects in the football world right now.

So far, he has scored 154 goals in just 204 appearances for the French club across all competitions. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is only getting better season after season. Kylian Mbappe is a very popular figure in the football world.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs Barcelona

vs Bayern Munich

vs Club Brugge

vs Rb Leipzig

vs Man City

vs Real Madrid



Another crucial Kylian Mbappe has scored 11 goals in the Champions League since the start of 2021:vs Barcelonavs Bayern Munichvs Club Bruggevs Rb Leipzigvs Man Cityvs Real MadridAnother crucial #UCL goal. Kylian Mbappe has scored 11 goals in the Champions League since the start of 2021: ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Barcelona ⚽️⚽️ vs Bayern Munich ⚽️⚽️ vs Club Brugge ⚽️ vs Rb Leipzig ⚽️ vs Man City ⚽️ vs Real Madrid Another crucial #UCL goal. 🇫🇷👏 https://t.co/4nBnNQNwD6

His popularity has only increased more ever since he was linked with a move to Real Madrid. After having a wonderful 2021 and rumors linking to Madrid, the Frenchman's jersey was bought by 0.799 million people last year, comprising 67.7% of Paris Saint-Germain's entire shirt sales.

#4 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Mohamed Salah is arguably in the form of his life right now. The Egyptian winger has been sensational for Liverpool this season, having scored 17 goals and registering 9 assists in just 23 league appearances.

His form in Europe hasn't been bad either with 8 goals already in the Champions League this campaign. Using his mind-boggling dribbling, amazing foot-work and brilliant goal-scoring abilities, Salah has been brutally effective in attack.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

In total Salah has 37 goals in this calendar year. Only Rush has ever bettered that - scoring 44 in 1986 and 38 in 1982. (courtesy of #LFC Mohamed Salah has scored 26 goals for Liverpool away from Anfield in 2021 - beating Ian Rush's club record of 25 in 1982.In total Salah has 37 goals in this calendar year. Only Rush has ever bettered that - scoring 44 in 1986 and 38 in 1982. (courtesy of @ged0407 Mohamed Salah has scored 26 goals for Liverpool away from Anfield in 2021 - beating Ian Rush's club record of 25 in 1982. In total Salah has 37 goals in this calendar year. Only Rush has ever bettered that - scoring 44 in 1986 and 38 in 1982. (courtesy of @ged0407) #LFC

His contribution to Liverpool has been immense, which has resulted in great shirt sales in 2021. Salah's jersey was bought by 0.816 million fans and given his current form, it can only increase significantly by the end of the year. His shirt sales comprised almost a third of Liverpool's entire shirt sales last year.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy