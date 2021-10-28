5 players who have a similar playing style to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. He has won the Ballon d'Or five times and has had an illustrious career at both club and international levels. The Portuguese talisman is the men's leading international goalscorer with 115 goals to his name so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most versatile attackers of all time

Even though he is 36-years-old, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be one of the most elite attackers in world football. The longevity that he has showcased has a lot to do with the amount of work he has put into improving his game and evolving it as the years go by.

Ronaldo started off as a traditional winger whose skillset was replete with an array of tricks and flicks. He could also shoot some thunderbolts with either foot. Eventually, he became a prolific goalscorer and after honing his predatory instincts inside the area, he has now made the transition to an out-and-out centre-forward.

Needless to say, Cristiano Ronaldo has spawned a generation of youngsters growing up wanting to emulate the way he plays. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have a playing style similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's.

#5 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid signed Joao Felix from Benfica in the summer of 2019 for a whopping €126 million. The youngster was already considered to be one of the biggest talents to emerge from Portugal since Cristiano Ronaldo.

Felix is a skilful forward whose technical proficiency belies his age. Like Ronaldo, his young compatriot is a versatile forward who can play anywhere across the frontline. He usually plays as a second striker in Diego Simeone's system at Atletico Madrid.

Felix's primary attributes are speed, creativity, vision and the ability to take defenders on and beat them. His playing style has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo's. While Felix is yet to hit the heights expected of him, the 21-year-old has plenty of time to put the work in and improve.

In 83 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid so far, he has scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists.

#4 Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Memphis Depay has worn the #7 shirt at Manchester United. However, the Dutchman's stint at Old Trafford was largely forgettable. He subsequently established himself as a top quality attacker during his stay at Olympique Lyon.

Depay, similar to a young Ronaldo, was an inverted winger whose direct running and incredible dribbling ability made him a thorn in the neck of opposition defenders. He is renowned for his shooting range and the sheer amount of power he packs in his right foot.

Depay is also excellent at free-kicks. He is also very quick on the ball and has now evolved into a very intelligent forward. His style of play has often been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo's. Both players are known for their technical abilities and their physical capabilities.

During a stellar stint at Olympique Lyon between 2017 and 2021, Depay scored 76 goals and provided 55 assists in 178 appearances across all competitions.

