5 players who could be sold if Erik ten Hag becomes Manchester United manager

The word on the streets is that Erik ten Hag is in pole position to become the next Manchester United manager. The team is in dire need of a rebuild. It's time for the Red Devils to invest in a long-term project under a manager who has prior experience when it comes to getting the best out of his players.

Erik ten Hag will want to rejig the Manchester United squad

Manchester United have no shortage of world-class talent on their payroll. But a mass exodus is expected to happen this summer. A few players will become free agents at the end of the season, while a few others are expected to be offloaded.

If Ten Hag does become the manager of Manchester United, he will want to offload a few players and bring in new ones. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could be sold if Erik ten Hag becomes Manchester United manager.

#5 Phil Jones

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester United have no use for Phil Jones right now. Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are their first-choice centre-backs. Then there's Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly. Teden Mengi, who is currently on loan at Championship side Birmingham, will return in the summer.

Axel Tuanzebe, currently on loan at Napoli, will also return to the side at the end of the season.

Jones has been at Manchester United since 2011 and can still put in a shift when he is fully fit. He has played just one Premier League game this season and it came in a losing cause against Wolverhampton Wanderers. But the 30-year-old was arguably the Red Devils' best player on the pitch in that game.

While that match could have been a one-off, Jones definitely still has enough quality to shine in the English top-flight. He has one more year remaining on his contract and United could even gain some money through his sale.

#4 Eric Bailly

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Eric Bailly is a formidable defender when he is fit. He can produce some incredible blocks and is pretty adept with the ball at his feet as well. The Ivory Coast international also never shies away from a tackle.

However, his niggling injury issues have caused him to miss 57 matches for Manchester United since the start of the 2019-20 season. At this point, he is nothing but a liability to United. The 27-year-old is going to find it hard to become a mainstay in the starting lineup.

As such, it looks like it's time for the union to come to an end.

#3 Anthony Martial

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Anthony Martial's poor form this season led to him getting shipped out to Sevilla on loan in January. The Frenchman was expected to revive his career in La Liga but he has endured a torrid time in Andalusia. The 26-year-old was recently whistled by Sevilla fans as he was substituted in their recent goalless stalemate against Real Sociedad.

Marca claims that Martial is angry and frustrated with his situation at Sevilla. But he really has only himself to blame after scoring just one goal and providing one assist in eight appearances across all competitions for the La Liga outfit.

Martial has looked a shadow of his former self over the last two seasons. He is also one of the highest earners at Manchester United and the club will be happy to take him off their payroll in the summer.

Ten Hag will have plenty of options to work with in attack and Martial is likely to be deemed surplus to requirements, especially given his horrendous form.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United in the summer is a real possibility. The Red Devils are losing ground in the race to finish inside the top four and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Having turned 37 earlier this year, Ronaldo won't want to waste a year at a club that's not playing in the Champions League.

Under Ten Hag, Manchester United's focus will be on building towards a brighter future and Ronaldo can't be a part of that long-term project. They need to find a more mobile striker who can be at the club for the foreseeable future.

In all likelihood, Ronaldo will be sold by Manchester United in the summer and the push is likely to come from the player's side.

#1 David de Gea

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

David de Gea is one of the best shot stoppers in the world. But is he a good modern goalkeeper? He is not. The Spanish international has little command over his area. He hardly ever comes out to claim crosses or corners.

De Gea's distribution is awful and he is not good at sweeping behind his defenders. Ten Hag is going to need a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet. His possession-based system does not have space for a goalkeeper who gives the ball away far too easily.

Manchester United have Dean Henderson in their ranks who is a more modern goalkeeper. Either him or De Gea will leave the club in the summer and if Ten Hag is appointed manager, it is likely to be the latter.

nico harrison enjoyer @ThomasS42035981 De Gea since the return from winter break

(Ranks compared to 112 qualified GKs in T5 leagues)



PSxG +/-: -0.22 P90 (96th)

Crosses stopped %: 0% (112th)

OPA P90: 0.33 (101st)



David De Gea has performed at the level of a bottom 10 goalkeeper in Europe since the return. De Gea since the return from winter break (Ranks compared to 112 qualified GKs in T5 leagues)PSxG +/-: -0.22 P90 (96th)Crosses stopped %: 0% (112th)OPA P90: 0.33 (101st)David De Gea has performed at the level of a bottom 10 goalkeeper in Europe since the return. https://t.co/Z5qFtl1v1x

