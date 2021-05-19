With various domestic seasons in European football coming to an end, planning for next season is already in full flow.

While there have been various hits and some misses, certain players have endured a slow start to their campaign but have established themselves as key personnel during the second half of the season.

Teams must take this into account when they begin their summer shopping. While some players patiently waited for their opportunities, new signings took time to settle before showing their quality.

We look at 5 players who have stepped up at the business end of the 2020/21 season.

#5 Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Leicester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Long touted as a player with huge potential, Kelechi Iheanacho is finally showcasing his talent on a consistent basis.

Iheanacho was sold to Leicester City from Manchester City in 2017 for £25 million, and the Foxes were praised for acquiring the forward. The Nigeria international, however, struggled to get going during his first few seasons at the club and managed only nine league goals during his first three seasons with Leicester City.

7 - Kelechi Iheanacho is the first player in Premier League history to score a goal on all seven days of the week within a single season in the competition. Heaven. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 18, 2021

Iheanacho has been in fine form this season, though, especially over the last few weeks. The 24-year old has been a constant threat to opposition defences in the second half of the season. Iheanacho won the Premier League Player of the Month for March as a result of his stunning performances. He has scored 12 league goals in just 15 starts for the Brendan Rodgers' side this season.

#4 Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Real Madrid could lose some key defensive personnel this summer, and keeping hold of Eder Militao may prove to be key for Los Blancos.

Militao has impressed with his performances during the second half of the season. With Sergio Ramos out injured, the Brazil international has shown that he has what it takes to replace Real Madrid's star defender. Militao's performances against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final were extremely impressive.

Having joined Real Madrid from Porto in 2019 for an eye-watering fee of £45 million, Militao has had to make do with limited minutes in the early parts of his Los Blancos career. With Ramos looking likely to leave in the summer and Varane linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, Militao could find himself starting on a more consistent basis next season.

Also Read: 5 Premier League summer signings who have failed to live up to their hype

1 / 2 NEXT