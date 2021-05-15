Create
5 Premier League summer signings who have failed to live up to their hype

Donny van de Beek is one of several high-profile signings who have underwhelmed in the Premier League.
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
Modified 11 min ago
Top 5 / Top 10

The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the finances of clubs, especially in the Premier League.

Despite having the financial resources at their disposal, Premier League clubs were careful about spending big last summer. A few players who were signed were tipped to hit the ground running but haven't done so in their debut campaign in the Premier League.

On that note, let's take a look at five such Premier League signings this season that have failed to live up to their hype.

#5 Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur)

Sergio Reguilon
Sergio Reguilon

Also coveted by Manchester United, Sergio Reguilon was hailed as a shrewd acquisition made by Tottenham Hotspur.

While on loan from Real Madrid, Reguilon played a pivotal role at Sevilla last season, helping the club win the UEFA Europa League. Nevertheless, Real Madrid sold him to Tottenham Hotspur for £27 million, and Reguilon was instantly considered as an upgrade on Ben Davies.

However, it would be fair to say that Reguilon has not enjoyed a good first season in the Premier League. The left-back has received significant game time, but he has not excelled at Tottenham Hotspur the way he did at Sevilla.

Reguilon has made 23 starts in the Premier League this season, providing three assists. However, after a bright start, Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to get going this season and are struggling to qualify for Europe.

#4 Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey's talent and quality is undeniable, but his first season at Arsenal has been a sort of a mixed bag.

The excitement was palpable when the Premier League club announced the signing of Partey from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £45 million. The 27-year-old is a world-class midfielder entering his prime and was seen as an ideal addition to the Arsenal midfield.

However, Partey has taken his time to get going, and injuries haven't helped his cause either. Arsenal have been abysmal for much of the season, and the Ghana international's impact in north London has been minimal.

Arsenal have made a heavy investment on Partey and will hope he comes good next season. The midfielder has made just 16 Premier League starts in 2020-21, providing two assists.

Also Read: 5 most iconic moments in Premier League history.

Published 11 min ago
EPL 2020-21 Chelsea Manchester United Kai Havertz Donny van de Beek EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Premier League Teams 2020-21
