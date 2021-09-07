5 players who could still leave the Premier League

With the summer transfer window slamming shut for the leading European leagues, the Premier League has already started shaping up. In one of the most eventful transferral periods of modern times, English clubs reigned supreme with five of the highest spenders hailing from the Premier League. While many seasoned veterans have swapped clubs within the league, multiple new faces will be seen making their debut in England.

New incoming transfers to the Premier League

Out of all the top-rated clubs, Manchester United arguably had the most effective transfer window. The quality-to-expenditure ratio exuded by the Red Devils' business was simply unmatchable, acquiring Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo for a combined fee of €140m. To put things in perspective, Arsenal spent €25m more than their Premier League rivals with a €58.5m Ben White being their most notable signing.

Premier League teams have spent £1.1 billion on new signings in the summer transfer window 🤑 pic.twitter.com/dFRRFS5CB5 — Goal (@goal) September 1, 2021

Chelsea have welcomed the duo of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez to bolster their attack in a bid to win their first Premier League title since 2017 this season. Ibrahima Konate, Cristian Romero, Leon Bailey, Bryan Gil and Marc Cucurella are some of the few notable names who'll be defending a Premier League badge real soon.

Despite a chaotic deadline day that occurred on the 31st of August, teams remain unsure of their final roster for the 2021-22 season. With transfer windows in certain leagues still open, potential last-minute departures can still happen in England. On that note, let's take a look at five players who can still secure a transfer away from the Premier League:

#5 Malang Sarr

Sarr returned to Chelsea this season

In the summer of 2020, Chelsea were in desperate need of some defensive reinforcement after barely managing a top-four finish in the Premier League. Before they signed Thiago Silva, the Blues' free-of-cost acquisition of Malang Sarr was hailed as one of the best pieces of transfer business that season. Immediately after landing in England, the young Frenchman was sent out on loan to Porto.

Sarr is finally back at Stamford Bridge with hopes of winning Thomas Tuchel's trust. However, considering recent developments, it seems like Tuchel does not fancy the youngster after all. Sarr was just minutes away from joining Bundesliga newbies Greuther Fürth, before the deal collapsed in the final hour.

Breaking: Malang Sarr's proposed loan move to Greuther Furth has 'collapsed'.



[via @NizaarKinsella] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) August 31, 2021

With five registered centre-backs at his disposal, Tuchel could turn to the 22-year-old only for the occasional cup game. As such, Sarr could be on the move once again in the coming days. The French international has zero Premier League appearances at the time of writing.

#4 Sead Kolašinac

Kolasinac playing for Schalke in 2021

Following a disastrous loan spell with boyhood side Schalke, Sead Kolašinac is back at Arsenal for his fifth season with the Gunners. After years of top-tier football, Schalke suffered an embarrassing relegation last season, with Kolašinac adding to their poor defensive showings.

Many fans were baffled after Mikel Arteta chose to give the washed-up Bosnian his first Premier League start since September of 2020, against Manchester City. As expected, Kolašinac failed to inspire the Arsenal defense and they conceded five goals in the span of 90 minutes. With such an abysmal performance in his first game since that fateful loan, Kolašinac's days with the Gunners could well be numbered.

Jules Kounde sees red after a tackle that forces Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac off injured 🔴 pic.twitter.com/k3ekFfK5co — Goal News (@GoalNews) September 1, 2021

While rumors of a possible transfer to Fernabache or Lazio did surface last month, but nothing materialized. The recent arrivals of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nuno Tavares mean that the former Premier League giants have enough cover in all departments that Kolašinac can be deployed at.

