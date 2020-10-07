5 players who could still move to the Premier League after transfer deadline day

In a coronavirus-ravaged year, the summer transfer window in Europe's top five leagues (except Ligue 1) opened belatedly between July and September and closed harmoniously on 5th October.

The Premier League transfer window had opened on 27th July, a day after the end of the 2019-20 season.

During this period, as is usually the case, Premier League clubs flexed their financial muscles and conducted business worth €1.4 billion, which was more than that of La Liga (€0.41 billion), Bundesliga (€0.32 billion) and Ligue 1 (€0.449 billion) clubs combined.

All of the top Premier League teams significantly strengthened their squads despite the fact that the financial slowdown, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, afflicted most of the football world.

Buoyed by the end of their two-season embargo in player transfers, Chelsea conducted one of the biggest squad overhauls in recent history as the London club splashed over €247 million to bring in quality players like Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell among others.

Not to be left behind, Manchester City splurged over €156 million on the likes of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake to replenish various positions in their squad.

Among other prominent signings made by the top Premier League clubs, Liverpool acquired Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara, Manchester United got hold of Donny van de Beek and Alex Telles while Arsenal bought Thomas Partey and Gabriel.

Even newly-promoted Leeds United, who lost 3-4 to Liverpool and held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw, spent over €100 million to strengthen their roster under experienced Argentine tactician Marcelo Bielsa before the transfer window closed.

Notable incoming free transfers and loan deals during the summer transfer window included the arrivals of Gareth Bale at Tottenham Hotspur, James Rodriguez at Everton and Edinson Cavani at Manchester United.

5 players who could still move to the Premier League after the close of the transfer window

However, even after the close of the transfer window, Premier League clubs are allowed to acquire players from the lower leagues in England till October 16th. On that note, let us take a look at five players from the lower divisions who could arrive in the Premier League during this period.

#1 Todd Cantwell (Norwich City)

Todd Cantwell

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell scored six goals in 37 games for his club in his maiden Premier League campaign last season but his efforts weren't enough as the 2018-19 Championship winners endured relegation.

The 22-year-old has, however, managed to catch the attention of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Leeds United.

With Cantwell not making Norwich's last two match-day squads, the rumours of his return to the Premier League have gained more traction.

Even though manager Daniel Farke may not want to part with the player as Norwich eye an immediate return to the top tier, it is likely that Cantwell may not be at the club for too long as Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a £30 million move for the midfielder.

6 - No English midfielder has scored more Premier League goals than Todd Cantwell this season (6) - indeed himself, Dele Alli, James Maddison and Jack Grealish have all scored the same amount. Options. pic.twitter.com/bRbOSQUQ3X — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2020

#2 Said Benrahma (Brentford)

Said Benrahma

Algerian winger Said Benrahma has been a key player for Brentford since arriving at the Championship side from Nice in the summer of 2018.

Benrahma scored ten league goals in his debut campaign in England but his 17 goals last season managed to catapult him to the radars of a bevvy of Premier League clubs.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank seemed resigned to the fact that the player may leave for a top-division club after Benrahma dazzled with a brace in the Championship club's 3-0 win over Fulham in the Carabao Cup:

"Am I confident he will stay? I'm confident that I would love him to stay, and I would love to have him. But I don't know. Honestly, if the price is right we are open to selling, but if not we will be happy for him to stay.Either we are going to get a top price or we are going to keep one of the best players in the Championship. Has he added a few million to his price? 100 per cent!"

With the likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Chelsea and Arsenal all reportedly interested in Benrahma, it remains to be seen if the player moves to the Premier League in a few days time.