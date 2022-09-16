5 players who are stuck in the loan system (September 2022)

The 2022 summer transfer window concluded a couple of weeks ago with some blockbuster transfers going through over the last three months.

A few loan deals also took place during this period, with some familiar names finding new temporary homes this summer.

Young players at big clubs, more often than not, require first-team action to develop completely. As they cannot be afforded the kind of minutes they would like at their parent clubs, they try to find it by securing loan moves.

However, some tend to get stuck in this system for quite a while, especially if they fail to impress at the clubs they move to on a temporary basis. These players are loaned out again and again by their parent clubs and are caught in a vicious, familiar cycle.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who are stuck in the loan system.

#5 Baba Abdul Rahman

Baba Rahman in action for Chelsea during a pre-season friendly this summer

Chelsea's loan system has often attracted criticism, mainly because of their inefficiency in incorporating such players into their first-team set-up.

While this could change under the new ownership and new manager Graham Potter, it might be too late for somebody like Baba Rahman.

The Ghana international, who turned 28 in July, joined the Blues in 2015 for a fee in excess of £20 million. However, the full-back has not managed to impress the last six managers over the last seven years and entice them to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that he has had seven loan moves over the course of his Chelsea career. During this period, he has played for FC Schalke, Stade Reims and RCD Mallorca and is currently plying his trade at EFL Championship side Reading.

Rahman is unlikely to ever play for the Blues' senior side again, with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella present in the team. It remains to be seen when he will be able to get out of the loan system and play for another club on a permanent basis.

#4 Moise Kean

Moise Kean struggled to cope with English football during his time at Everton.

Moise Kean was touted to be one of the best young prospects in Italian football only a couple of years ago.

The youngster, who joined the Juventus youth set-up at age 11, broke into the first-team squad in 2017. He had a productive loan spell at Hellas Verona in the 2017-18 season and then became Cristiano Ronaldo's understudy in Turin the following campaign.

However, the Italian side's financial difficulties, coupled with inconsistent performances from Kean, led to him joining Everton in 2019.

The young striker has simply not been able to settle into the Premier League either. He has only managed to make 39 appearances for the Toffees over the last three years, while scoring a meager four goals during that period. Kean was loaned out to Paris Saint-Germain last season before sealing a loan move back to Juventus this summer.

With the Italian still trying to find his feet, it might not be long before he becomes a bit-part player and a regular part of the loan system at Everton.

#3 Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was a highly-touted youngster at Arsenal but doesn't seem to be in their plans now.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was one of the last youngsters to be promoted by Arsene Wenger into Arsenal's senior squad before he departed the club in 2018.

The legendary manager clearly saw potential in the young English ace and used him in a number of different positions. Unai Emery did the same and Maitland-Niles formed part of the 2018-19 Gunners side that reached the UEFA Europa League final.

But it all went south from there. The versatile wing-back only played a little over 3000 league minutes combined from the start of the 2019-20 season until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Mikel Arteta was clearly not a fan of the player as Maitland-Niles didn't seem to excel in any particular position on the pitch despite being a decent utility player. Moreover, he became a liability as a squad player as he was pushing to be played in central midfield, where the team had better options.

The Englishman eventually sealed a loan move to West Bromwich Albion in January 2021, before joining AS Roma on a loan transfer in the summer of 2021.

Maitland-Niles made one Premier League appearance this season before joining Southampton on a loan deal on deadline day. The player recently turned 25 and will hope to perform at St. Mary's this season.

As things stand, Arsenal look unlikely to offer Maitland-Niles an extension when his current contract runs out next summer.

#2 Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu was considered a bright talent, but has failed to make it into Chelsea's first team.

Another player from Chelsea's notorious loan system, Ethan Ampadu joined the Blues from Exeter City in 2018 as an attractive young prospect.

The youngster had the ability to play in central midfield while also performing an admirable job in central defense. Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri both saw a lot of potential within the youngster, courtesy of which Ampadu stayed at the club until the end of the 2018-19 season.

He then joined Red Bull Leipzig in 2019 on a loan deal upon Frank Lampard's arrival as the club's new manager.

The Englishman was keen on promoting the young stars from the academy but Ampadu didn't seem to be a part of those plans. The Welsh international joined Sheffield United on a loan move the following campaign before joining Venenzia last summer.

Thomas Tuchel also never really favored the youngster, because of which Ampadu went on loan again this summer to Italian side Spezia Calcio.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



More: there’s no buy option in the deal, it’s simple loan until June 2023. Spezia manager Luca Gotti: “Chelsea are convinced that Ethan Ampadu is gonna be a really important player as centre back in the future”.More: there’s no buy option in the deal, it’s simple loan until June 2023. Spezia manager Luca Gotti: “Chelsea are convinced that Ethan Ampadu is gonna be a really important player as centre back in the future”. 🔵 #CFCMore: there’s no buy option in the deal, it’s simple loan until June 2023. https://t.co/4jNosmakZg

The 22-year-old is a fine talent and could make a name for himself someday, especially under a coach like Graham Potter, who is known for improving players. However, he will have to impress in Italy this season if he is to fight for a place in Chelsea's squad next season.

#1 Tahith Chong

Tahith Chong was expected to break into Manchester United's first team but has only made a handful of appearances for the Red Devils.

Tahith Chong has had quite a start-and-stop career despite being only 22.

The midfielder joined Manchester United from Feyenoord in 2016 during Jose Mourinho's reign at the club. However, he only played for Manchester United's U-18 and U-23 teams.

In 2020, he decided to join Werder Bremen on a loan deal to gain some valuable first-team minutes. Just six months later, Chong was recalled from the German club before being loaned out once again to Club Brugge.

The Dutch ace produced some encouraging performances during that period, which prompted Birmingham City to sign him in the summer of 2021. Although he was expected to blossom in the Championship, a thigh injury last October ruled him out for most of the 2021-22 season.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews DONE DEAL: Tahith Chong has joined Birmingham City on a permanent deal from Manchester United after spending the last season on loan with the Championship club. DONE DEAL: Tahith Chong has joined Birmingham City on a permanent deal from Manchester United after spending the last season on loan with the Championship club. https://t.co/eElHRSQjvh

Chong has returned to Birmingham on loan this summer with a point to prove. He will need to have a strong season as it already looks quite difficult for him to convince Manchester United that he can be in their squad.

The Red Devils already have several youngsters on the wings in the form of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are also yet to really hit their prime years.

Hence, unless Chong performs to the best of his abilities this season, United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to look to loan the player out again next summer.

