5 players who could succeed Cesar Azpilicueta as the Chelsea captain

Chelsea recently extended the contract of their captain Cesar Azpilicueta by one year. This means that the Spaniard is now tied up until the summer of 2023 with the Premier League giants.

While it is a piece of good news for the club, it is high time they groomed one of their players to take over the leadership responsibilities. The club finds itself in a bit of turmoil with owner Roman Abramovich facing sanctions. The club might be sold to a new owner by the end of the season.

Azpilicueta among seniormost players at Chelsea

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 and has evolved from a right-back into a capable right-sided central defender. He has won every single trophy available with the London-based outfit.

Traditionally, the captains for the club have been centre-backs. Azipilicueta took over the captaincy from Gary Cahill in 2019. He led his side to success in the UEFA Champions League last season, which in turn earned them a place in the UEFA Super Cup, which they won. The Blues also went on to win the FIFA Club World Cup.

It will not be an easy task for Thomas Tuchel to replace him as a player and a captain. Nonetheless, here we take a look at five likely candidates to be Azpilicueta's successor.

#5 N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante may be named the vice-captain for the next season

N'Golo Kante is an obvious choice for the captaincy at Chelsea. The French player is one of the best players in his position and has consistently delivered eye-catching performances for the club.

He was the standout player for the club in their title-winning run in the Champions League last season. While he is known for his modest behavior off the pitch, he is a born leader on the field and inspires his teammates with his performances.

A captain in a league like the Premier League needs to be aggressive, loud, and imposing, something that doesn't come naturally to the player. He will likely be named the vice-captain next season.

#4 Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva can be a good pick as the next Chelsea captain

When it comes to leaders in the Chelsea squad, Tuchel need not look beyond Thiago Silva. The Brazilian defender fits perfectly in line with former Chelsea captains like John Terry and Marcel Desaily.

He even has the experience of leading the Paris Saint-Germain lineup under Tuchel's tutelage. He can easily help the manager implement his game plans on the pitch flawlessly.

The only catch in naming the 37-year-old as captain is that due to his advanced age, he might not be offered another extension on his contract. It's possible that, after just one season, Chelsea will have to be in search of his replacement.

#3 Mason Mount

Mason Mount is very young but has leadership potential

Mason Mount is the poster boy among talented Academy graduates to have been produced at Chelsea. The 23-year-old is already an established first-choice player at the Blues and with the England national team. He provides a much-needed exposure to a player of his age.

Mason Mount @masonmount_10 Captaining the club I’ve been at since the age of 6, no words can describe the emotion and immense pride! Captaining the club I’ve been at since the age of 6, no words can describe the emotion and immense pride! https://t.co/7RzBdrtSoP

While he has the backing of former captain John Terry for the captaincy, he still has a lot to learn. As he lacks in terms of seniority, that might be an issue for him while dealing with tense situations in the dugout.

He is a quick learner and if he can be inAzpilicueta's team for the next few months, he could have lot to learn.

#2 Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy has been a great goalkeeper for the Blues

A bit of an odd choice, but the Senegalese goalkeeper has been a revelation at Chelsea and commands a lot of respect from his teammates and fans.

He has now gained enough experience at the club to justify his candidature as one of the players to succeed Azpilicueta as Chelsea captain. Mendy is a commanding presence between the sticks and sets the bar for others with his outstanding performances.

Antonio Rudiger was the initial choice for the second spot on our list but the German defender's future at the club beyond the 2021-22 season looks doubtful.

#1 Jorginho

Jorginho is the prime candidate to take over as the next captain

Jorginho was named the club's vice-captain for the 2021-22 campaign by Thomas Tuchel. So, one can say that the Italian midfielder has been groomed to take over the captaincy from Azpilicueta.

Jorginho has been entrusted with the responsibility to take penalties for the club and. Earlier this season, he broke the record for most penalties scored in a calendar year in the Premier League, as he converted all 10 of his spot kicks.

Converting penalties on such a regular basis requires a calm head. It is this calmness and composure that the midfielder is expected to bring onto the pitch if he is handed over the captaincy next season.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat