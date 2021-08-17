5 players who surprised everyone during Premier League Gameweek 1

The 2021-22 Premier League season kicked off in exciting fashion over the weekend, with 34 goals scored across the 10 top flight games.

The very first fixture saw newly-promoted Brentford stun Arsenal on home soil while fellow new boys Watford joined the Bees in making a winning start to the campaign. Meanwhile, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool issued statements of intent in the title race with comfortable victories.

Elsewhere, West Ham United defeated Newcastle in a thrilling six-goal encounter at St James' Park. Meanwhile, Manchester City began their title defense with a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Plenty of players surprised in the Premier League

While regular names like Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah shined for their respective teams, there were many others who surprised us with their performances over the weekend.

So let's take a look at the five players who surprised us with their performances during the first week of the Premier League:

#5 Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool)

Andy Robertson's ankle injury in the penultimate friendly of pre-season against Athletic Bilbao meant that Konstantinos Tsimikas was given the opportunity to start for Liverpool.

It was the first Premier League start for the Greece international with injuries and Robertson restricting him to less than 10 minutes in top-flight action since arriving at Liverpool 12 months ago. The 25-year-old definitely did not disappoint.

Tsimikas had demonstrated his ability to attack, deliver a cross throughout pre-season and quickly ran enthusiastically at the Norwich defense. He almost scored in the second-half when his shot was repelled by Tim Krul.

Tsimikas also made three good clearances when the home side, backed by a raucous crowd, tested an untried Liverpool defense.

He did have one or two scary moments when he was dispossessed in dangerous areas, but he did a solid job overall for Liverpool in the absence of Andy Robertson.

#4 Sergi Canos (Brentford)

Newly-promoted Brentford surprised everyone as they started their first top-flight campaign since 1947 by stunning Arsenal 2-0 in the opening game of the Premier League season.

And former La Masia graduate Sergi Canos starred for the Bees in their incredible win. Canos opened the scoring for Brentford in the first half when a poor clearance from Arsenal allowed him to capitalize by beating Bernd Leno at his near post.

That goal came from one of his three shots, but it was the Spaniard's work off the ball that really caught the eye.

The Spaniard made seven tackles in the match, the most made by anyone on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, while also making an additional three interceptions. He was arguably the best performer for Brentford on the night.

