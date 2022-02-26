5 players who have surprisingly scored more league goals than Lionel Messi this season (2021-22)

As a footballer, few can come close to being put on the same level as Lionel Messi. The Argentine has been the biggest contender for the greatest footballer in the modern era ever since he began his exploits with Barcelona. Lionel Messi has been a superstar, be it at an individual level or collectively for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi's switch to PSG hasn't been smooth

A few years ago, nobody would have believed that Lionel Messi would be changing clubs. But it did happen, as Barcelona's financial troubles resulted in the club being unable to retain its services. Lionel Messi, after a heartbreaking farewell, switched to PSG in the 2021 summer.

While his assists have started to pick up, he has scored just two league goals since joining PSG.

The next five names aren't the first images that come to anyone's mind as goal scorers. But each of these five players have each scored more league goals than Lionel Messi this season.

#5 Reece James - 4 goals

Reece James has been great for Chelsea

Injuries to footballers have never been a nice thing, and Reece James has been a victim of it this campaign. Nevertheless, he had a brilliant start to the season and was a regular contributor in defense and offense. Like Lionel Messi and his evolution from La Masia, Reece James is a home-grown player at Chelsea.

His talent was easy to spot in his debut, and he quickly rose to the first team. James made the most of his early opportunities and showed why Chelsea wouldn't have to worry about the right-back position for a long time. James' greatest asset is his ability to be defensively solid and move up the pitch to assist in attack.

Maya⚕️💙 @__Maya__1 seeing Reece James back at training gives me so much joy 🤩 seeing Reece James back at training gives me so much joy 🤩 https://t.co/tAJiQ4Bg54

He has made only 16 appearances this season due to injuries. However, James has already scored two more league goals than Lionel Messi has managed in Ligue 1.

#4 Theo Hernandez - 4 goals

Theo Hernandez is quickly becoming one of the best left-back in the world

One of the best left-backs globally, Theo Hernandez has been meant for big things since his early days. His move from Real Madrid to AC Milan resulted due to Theo seeking minutes, and he has received exactly that. It has helped him grab the headlines in Serie A.

Theo is an offensive wing-back who loves to go up the pitch whenever he gets the chance. He is extremely mobile and has the technical ability to carry the ball up the pitch. He has terrific vision as well, which adds to his overall gameplay.

Hernandez has already made 21 appearances in Serie A. While goal-scoring is not his strong forte, Hernandez has already scored four goals in the domestic league. For the time being, his goal tally is higher than that of Lionel Messi when domestic leagues are concerned.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy