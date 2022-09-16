5 Players To Look Out For in GW8 of the Premier League

Gameweek 8 of the Premier League begins tonight. Nottingham Forest host Fulham, while Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa face Southampton in Birmingham. Let's look at 5 players to watch out for in GW8 of the Premier League who should be in your FPL team.

Diego Costa and other Premier League stars to watch out for.

>Diego Costa (£ 5.5m):

"Guess whose back, back again, Costa's back, tell a friend". El Cholo's back in the Premier League. The former Chelsea striker signed a deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week. In his last season for Chelsea, the Spaniard registered 20 goals and seven assists in the Premier League. With his value currently low, he could thrive under Bruno Lage, with Pedro Neto and Gonçalo Guedes forming a formidable trio.

> Ivan Toney (£ 7.2m):

Being the first Brentford player since 1939 to be selected for the England national team, Ivan Toney has been a force to be reckoned this season. He has already exceeded his xG of 3.47 in the with 5 goals in the bag. He can challenge Tammy Abraham for the second striker position and can also give Harry Kane a run for his money for England. Being in his prime, so could we see Toney be the main man for England in the near future?

> Heung-Min Son (£ 11.7m):

Heung-Min Son has had a rather underwhelming start to the Premier League this season, with just one assist in six starts. He will be looking to put on his shooting boots when Tottenham play Leicester this weekend. The Korean international is a superb talent and will eventually come good for Antonio Conte's side.

> Erling Haaland (£ 12.0m):

Erling Haaland should change his name to Havock Haaland as he’s been doing just that since his £55 million move from Dortmund to Man City. The Norweigan has 10 goals in six games, including two hat-tricks. Recently, Pep Guardiola compared him to the great Johan Cryuff. The football world is waiting to see how many goals Haaland scores this season.

> Aleksandar Mitrovic (£ 6.9m):

Mitrovic has silenced his critics, with six goals in as many starts so far this season. His brace against Liverpool was his best performance of the season so far. He has taken 4.50 shots per 90 minutes which is very close to Erling Haaland's 4.52. This makes him a menace in the box. Given that it's his birthday today, he might want to repay the faith shown by his manager.

