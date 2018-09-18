5 players to watch out for in the Inter Milan vs Tottenham game

Tottenham Hotspur Training Session - Harry Kane

Inter Milan take on Tottenham at the San Siro in their first-round UEFA Champions League Group B match. The game promises to be a cracker and although Tottenham may seem a little more balanced on paper, Inter can sure hold their own at home.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will play a balanced, attacking brand of football where a lot of crosses will come in. Luciano Spalletti's boys, on the other hand, will characteristically play deep and lay low, waiting for a chance to come their way.

As one of the biggest showdowns of European football gets underway at the San Siro later tonight, we have compiled a list of five players to watch out for in the match.

1. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Harry Kane

Harry Kane's inclusion in the list is a no-brainer. Although the England captain has endured a lean spell of late, he can surely turn up and tap a few goals when his team needs them most. He is a poacher and can terrify opposition defenses with his wayward and tricky runs. Teammate Christian Eriksen recently said that everyone expects Kane to score a hat-trick in every game and that would be exactly what Tottenham fans will want from their number 10 tonight.

