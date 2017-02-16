5 Players who have tormented Barcelona the most

After Angel di Maria's evisceration of Barcelona in the Champions League, we take a look at La Blaugrana's worst tormentors

by Anirudh Menon Top 5 / Top 10 16 Feb 2017, 20:02 IST

Barcelona trotted up to Les Parc des Princes full of verve and confidence after their fabled trio of MSN (Messi, Suarez, Neymar) had pulled them back into the league title race and put them into the Copa del Rey final with some emphatic displays of attacking football. But apparently, that was just papering over the cracks. What happened in Paris was not a pretty sight for any fan of the Blaugrana.

They limped their way back to Catalonia after being hammered to smithereens by a resurgent Paris Saint-Germain who were led by the irresistible Angel di Maria. Having never given the Catalans a moment’s peace when he used to ply his trade with Real Madrid, he continued in a similar vein for Les Parisiens – and with a brace took his goals against Barcelona tally to 4.

Drawing inspiration from this, we look back at the 5 players who have tormented Barcelona the most – as you would expect it’s dominated by players from their fierce Castilian rivals, Real Madrid.

All Stats courtesy AS

5. Rafael Marañón (Espanyol) – 9 goals

Espanyol may not have many happy memories of playing their richer, vastly more successful cross-town neighbours Barcelona but in the mid-70’s ace striker Rafa Marañón did give them something to smile about.

He scored 111 goals in all competitions for the lesser known Catalans (a record he held until Raul Tamudo broke it in 2007), 9 of which came against their illustrious counterparts in blue and red.