5 players who have tormented Barcelona the most 

Barcelona are going through one of their worst spells in recent memory, both on and off the pitch.

Over the years, though, the Blaugrana have been one of European football's biggest clubs, with a trophy cabinet comprising 26 La Liga titles, 31 Copa del Reys, 5 Champions League trophies and three FIFA Club World Cup titles, to name a few.

Some of the game's greatest-ever players have donned the colours of Barcelona, who are one of the toughest teams to come up against. In recent years, the likes of Gerar Pique and Carles Puyol were near impenetrable, requiring players of a high calibre to unlock the Blaugrana defence.

On that note, here take a look at the five players who have tormented Barcelona the most over the years.

#5 Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria

PSG winger Angel Di Maria has been a thorn in Barcelona's side since his move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2010.

In his four-season spell at Madrid, Di Maria squared off against Barcelona 16 times in arguably football's biggest rivalry, the El Clasico. The Argentine also encountered Barcelona thrice as a PSG player, and some of his best performances have come against the Blaugrana.

Angel Di Maria posted this picture on Instagram alongside Copa America winners with Argentina Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes. In there is Euro winner with Italy Marco Verratti and Neymar of Brazil. pic.twitter.com/YvdVHLOzGj — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 4, 2021

Barcelona were at the peak of their powers back in the day, becoming the first European club team to win six titles in a year. Di Maria, though, played an indispensable role under Jose Mourinho to halt the Barcelona bandwagon, scoring twice and providing three assists against them during his Madrid days.

The stats do not reflect the full story of Di Maria's impact against Barcelona, though. Di Maria provided the assist in Madrid's 1-0 extra-time win over Barcelona in the 2011 Copa Del Rey final, and continued his exploits against the club after joining PSG.

In three appearances against Barcelona in the Champions League knockout stage as a PSG player, Di Maria has scored twice and providing an assist.

#4 Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres

In his prime, Fernando Torres was one of the greatest strikers in the game, something that was most apparent in his clashes against Barcelona.

El Nino came up against the Blaugrana with two different clubs. He produced a moment for the history books in the 2015-16 Champions League semi-finals. Torres struggled to find his feet at Chelsea, but scored a stunning counter-attacking goal reminiscent of his heydays.

The Spaniard rounded up the Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes to score the all-important decider in Chelsea's 3-2 aggregate win that night.

Fernando Torres has come full circle and returned to Atletico Madrid to coach their U19 side 😍 pic.twitter.com/uzN6z3OC37 — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) July 30, 2021

The bulk of Torres' appearances against Barcelona were for his boyhood club, Atletico Madrid. In 22 appearances against the Blaugrana, the now-37-year old notched up 11 goals and two assists.

Torres has scored more goals against Barcelona than any other club in his career.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav