5 players who tormented Chelsea over the years

Chelsea are one of the most successful English clubs of all time, and have an impressive 30 trophies in their cabinet. The Blues are also one of the premier teams in Europe, winning all three major UEFA club competitions twice in the last ten years. This is notably a record they share with no other club.

Chelsea have been managed by an impressive cast of managers as well, with the club employing the likes of Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel. This means the Blues are more likely to inflict a beating than suffer one at any given time. They have also maintained a steady stream of world-class talent, especially since their acquisition by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

However, that has not stopped Chelsea suffering against a few players. These world-class stars who dominated the Blues performed at the highest level of the game, showcasing sublime talent nearly every game they played Chelsea.

Without further ado, here is a look at five such players who tormented Chelsea over the years:

Honourable mentions

Some players have performed brilliantly against the Blues, but they haven't had enough meetings to do so consistently. Robert Lewandowski is one such star, having scored three goals and assisted four against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League in 2020. However, he has not faced them outside those two games.

Other players, like Ron Davies and Denis Law, played against Chelsea before Roman Abramovich took over the club. While Chelsea were reasonably successful in the 90s, they have had the most success in their history across the last two decades.

Players who have wreaked havoc on the club since the early 2000s will be the main focus of this list. That means players like Gary Bannister - who has managed nine goals in seven games - won't make the list.

#5 Louis Saha | Premier League legend

Chelsea vs Everton - Premier League

The former Premier League journeyman spent the bulk of his career playing for different clubs in England. That includes Newcastle United, Fulham, Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it didn't really matter where Louis Saha went. He consistently managed to score against Chelsea. His ten goals against the Blues are the most he has scored against any club.

Perhaps Saha's win-loss record against the Blues is very poor; he has managed just two wins against them in 22 games. However, his consistent goalscoring often shone despite his losses against Chelsea. The star was unlucky against the Blues, unable to beat them in knockout games despite managing three goals in six matches.

#4 Thierry Henry | Arsenal legend

Thierry Henry is an Arsenal legend.

There aren't many players with a more successful record against Chelsea than Thierry Henry.

The former French international played for Arsenal during the club's golden years, and Chelsea felt the brunt of the player's ruthlessness in front of goal. In 20 games against the Blues, he lost just four times, while Chelsea lost nine times.

John Terry @JohnTerry26

What a player , I hated playing against him. 🏻

Any young strikers out there please watch his goals Just watching Thierry Henry goalsWhat a player , I hated playing against him.Any young strikers out there please watch his goals Just watching Thierry Henry goals ⚽️What a player , I hated playing against him. 👏🏻Any young strikers out there please watch his goals ⚽️ https://t.co/LJm6Izjrib

Henry's goalscoring record against the Blues was also solid, with the legendary striker garnering ten goals in 20 clashes against Chelsea.

Amazingly, his first game against Chelsea was in 1999, but the star lost against the Blues for the first time only in 2005. He also has a clean record against the Blues in the FA Cup, never losing a game against them.

#3 Ryan Giggs | Manchester United legend

Manchester United vs Chelsea - Premier League

Ryan Giggs is another Red Devil star to make this list. Chelsea will have little love lost for Manchester United.

Giggs makes this list for two important reasons: his 50 appearances against the Blues and his 15 assists against them as well. The sheer volume of games where Chelsea had to deal with Giggs was rather astounding. In fact, the only other team Giggs managed 50 appearances against was Arsenal.

His 15 assists against the Blues is also a record, with no other player coming close to making as many assists against them.

Andy Cole and Alan Shearer both come in a distant second with just six assists apiece, not enough to reach Giggs' record even when their tallies are combined. Another notable factor the Chelsea faithful won't be pleased about is the number of games they lost against Giggs: 22 losses in 50 games. If someone tormented Chelsea over the years, Giggs was certainly one of them.

#2 Carlos Tevez | Former Premier League striker

Chelsea vs Manchester City - FA Cup Semi-Final

The Argentine legend may now be retired, but he will forever be remembered as one of the players who excelled for both Manchester City and Manchester United.

A vibrant and agile attacker, thanks to his height, Tevez took the Premier League by storm throughout his stint in England. While he was renowned for his goalscoring, Chelsea fans won't have fond memories of Tevez at Stamford Bridge.

The only team after Chelsea that Tevez has scored more goals against is Blackburn - nine goals in nine games. The Blues, though, felt the brunt of the Argentine's attacking talent.

In just 12 games against them, Tevez managed eight goals. Whenever the Argentine clashed with the Blues in a knockout event, Chelsea always lost, which was frustrating for the Chelsea faithful.

#1 Sergio Aguero | Manchester City legend

Manchester City vs Chelsea - Premier League

Having beat Chelsea 12 times in the 23 games he played against them, Sergio Aguero is clearly one of Chelsea's biggest ever tormentors.

It's also little surprise that Aguero has scored more goals against Chelsea than against any other team he has played throughout his career. His tally of 15 goals in 23 appearances against the Blues show the Argentine's quality.

Premier League @premierleague



Sergio Aguero scores a record-equalling 11th



#MCICHE FULL-TIME Man City 6-0 ChelseaSergio Aguero scores a record-equalling 11th #PL hat-trick as the champions thrash their visitors and return to top spot FULL-TIME Man City 6-0 Chelsea Sergio Aguero scores a record-equalling 11th #PL hat-trick as the champions thrash their visitors and return to top spot#MCICHE https://t.co/cpEuzHzLXX

There are many games where Aguero tormented the Blues, but some of them stand out.

A brace from the Argentine legend helped Manchester City win the Community Shield in 2018 against Chelsea. In 2019, Aguero produced a hat-trick as City trounced the Blues 6-0.

Another hat-trick came in 2016, where City snatched all three points against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Aguero was ruthless in front of goal, and it would be impossible for Chelsea faithful to forget his exploits against them.

