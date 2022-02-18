5 players who tormented PSG over the years

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have established themselves as one of the premier teams to hail from France's rich footballing history. They have won Ligue 1 with frightening frequency since the club was taken over by the Qatari state in 2011.

PSG’s wealth has seen them reach a Champions League final and become the most successful team in France, a truly impressive feat. Even before the cash infusion, PSG were far from minnows and enjoyed a reputable standing in the game.

However, the club have assembled some of the best talents in world football in recent times, ruthlessly dominating the domestic competitions.

So far, in the course of their hegemony, the French giants have fallen victim to the impact of individual players. Irrespective of their brilliance, PSG have had some trouble with certain players who have stunned them over and over.

It didn't matter much that the club had become a European powerhouse as these stars regularly enjoyed facing the Parisians with consistent performances.

So without further ado, here is our list of five players who have tormented PSG over the years:

Honorable mentions

Some players performed well against the Parisians in the years before Qatari investments. Such stars include Jimmy Briand, who currently plays for Bordeaux. The 36-year-old played his first match against PSG in 2003, and ever since, he has played against them nearly every year till date. Briand's seven goals and four assists in 30 appearances across two decades is certainly a worthy mention.

Sylvain Wiltord is another player who tormented the Parisians, losing only thrice in the 17 games he played against them. The former French star scored nine goals in 19 games, including a brilliant run of five goals in four games from 1998 to 1999. Wiltord may have long retired, but his goalscoring against PSG can hardly be forgotten.

#5 Wissam Ben Yedder | AS Monaco

Eintracht Frankfurt v AS Monaco - Friendly Match

He may have won just once against the Parisians, but the capital club will hardly forget Ben Yedder's goalscoring ethics. Clashing against PSG nine times in Ligue 1 while playing for Toulouse, Wissam Ben Yedder managed a brilliant four goals. He notably won his first match against the powerhouse while playing for Monaco.

However, Ben Yedder has registered just one goal against PSG in Monaco's colors. He might struggle to score against them these days, but the Parisians will hardly forget the brace he managed in 2014. Finding his goalscoring form may be harder now that he's older, but the 31-year-old has given PSG some trouble in the past.

#4 Modibo Maiga | Hajer

West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth - Premier League

The Malian forward enjoyed brilliant form against PSG while still playing in Ligue 1, scoring six goals in 12 appearances against the side. It's quite remarkable that, in his career in France, Modibo Maiga scored more goals against PSG than any other club except Toulouse.

While he mostly played them in the pre-Qatari era, his goalscoring form didn't really show up until after.

OptaJean @OptaJean 3 - Modibo Maïga is the first player to score 3+ goals against PSG in a single Ligue 1 season since Youssouf Hadji in 2010/11. Lorraine. 3 - Modibo Maïga is the first player to score 3+ goals against PSG in a single Ligue 1 season since Youssouf Hadji in 2010/11. Lorraine.

Playing against them thrice between 2012 and 2015, Maiga managed a brilliant four goals. He notably scored a brace against the Parisians while playing for FC Metz in 2014.

Modibo Maiga may not have had the most prestigious playing career in Europe, but the Parisians will hardly forget the star's clinical ability. Now playing in Saudi Arabia, the 34-year-old has already managed seven goals in five games against Al-Walida FC, a clear testament to his skill.

