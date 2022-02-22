5 players who have tormented Real Madrid over the years

Real Madrid have long distinguished themselves as the true monarchs of European football. The Madrid-based juggernauts have won the Champions League nearly twice as many times as the next most successful European club. They have 13 trophies to their name, in comparison to AC Milan's 7.

The Spanish giants also hold the record for most La Liga wins, with 34. The era of Madrid's dominance has been long and seemingly unending. However, that doesn't mean the club have had smooth sailing all the time.

Over the years, Los Blancos have encountered more than a few boogie teams and players. While some clubs get the better of them some players have consistently shown their best performances against Los Blancos. So without further ado, here are five players who have tormented Real Madrid over the years:

Honourable mentions

Some players have enjoyed blistering exploits against Real Madrid. Nearly a century ago. Athletic Bilbao legend Guillermo Gorostiza scored 19 goals in 28 matches against Los Blancos in the 1930s.

The 1940s also saw the Madridistas struggle against Telmo Zarra. The Bilbao legend notched up 22 goals in 23 games, one of the best ever goal ratios against Madrid.

Other players who deserve a mention have played too few games against the club. Stars like Alvaro Morata and Gabriel Jesus have a clean record of two goals in two games against Los Blancos. Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko also scored four times in as many meetings against Madrid.

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League

Now at Barcelona, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could face Real Madrid for the first time since 2018.

Madridistas would be worried, and rightfully so, as the former Arsenal marksman has been ruthless form in front of goal against them. The Gabon star played six games against Los Blancos during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

In those six games, Aubameyang and Dortmund won just once, where they kept a clean sheet at the Signal Iduna Park in 2014. However, while his team failed to snatch wins against the Galacticos, Aubameyang flourished.

Before leaving Dortmund, the star scored a stunning five goals in six games against Madrid, including a brace at the Santiago Bernabeu.

#4 Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich

Real Madrid vs Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Second Leg

Los Blancos are a very tough team to beat, and Bayern Munich's lethal forward Robert Lewandowski knows this better than most.

The Polish striker has played eight games against the Galacticos with both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, but has won just thrice. Like Aubameyang, though, Lewandowski has prospered in front of goal against Los Blancos.

Remember when Lewandowski did this to Real Madrid? 🤤 ⚽⚽⚽⚽Remember when Lewandowski did this to Real Madrid? 🤤https://t.co/P7WbOfla9F

Arguably one of the best ever strikers in the history of the game, Lewandowski has managed six goals in eight games against Madrid.

There is little chance Madridistas would forget his four-goal burst against them in the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2013. Although the star has just scored one goal while facing them with Die Roten, he remains a serious threat in the box.

