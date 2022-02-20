5 players Tottenham Hotspur should have never sold

Tottenham Hotspur haven't had much success of late. With just one League Cup victory in the 2007-08 season, Spurs haven't won too many trophies this century.

This has resulted in players leaving the club more often than not. In the 2021 summer transfer window, their superstar player Harry Kane wanted an exit for the very same reason.

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to keep their star players at the club

It is understandable how Spurs were not able to stop the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Dimitar Berbatov, Kyle Walker and many others from leaving. These players had been in terrific form and a number of European giants were after their signature.

But there have been players and scenarios where Spurs could have acted differently and convinced otherwise. On that note, let's take a look at some of the footballers the north London club should not have sold.

#5 Kyle Walker-Peters

Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth - Premier League

Coming through the ranks at Spurs, Kyle Walker-Peters first played for the senior team in 2015. It took him some time to be strongly considered for the first team.

Over time, Kyle Walker-Peters did get his chances and did decently well but with the likes of Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier at the club, his playing time took a hit. He was loaned out to Southampton in 2020 and was quite impressive with them.

This resulted in the Saints signing him permanently the following season. The English full-back is now a regular player with them and is a helpful outlet on the flanks. With Spurs struggling right now with their right-backs, the 24-year old would surely have come in handy.

#4 Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick for Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland

Michael Carrick was signed by Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2004 from West Ham United for a fee of £3.5 million. After struggling inititally, the central midfielder became a regular starter under the management of Martin Jol.

In his two seasons with the club, he managed to score twice and assist 10 times. He made the most number of assists for Spurs in his second season. In the summer of 2006, Manchester United wanted to sign Michael Carrick to replace the great Roy Keane.

The Red Devils were successful in their approach and it turned out to be a brilliant signing for them. Carrick won the Premier League five times, Champions League once, FA Cup once among other trophies with United. Given the Englishman's potential and age during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, the London club should have done better to convince him to stay.

