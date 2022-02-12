5 players Tottenham Hotspur will rely on the most to secure top-four in the Premier League (2021-22)

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered in the Premier League so far this season but could turn things around in the second half of the campaign. Former manager Nuno Espirito Santo was not the right fit at the N17 and was sacked in November. But current manager Antonio Conte has the credentials to ensure a Top 4 qualification for Spurs.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have comfortably been the three best teams in the Premier League this term. Their respective positions in the table are evidence of the same.

But a fourth spot is still up for grabs and Spurs could well be within reach of being the team that secures Champions League qualification. However, Manchester United, West Ham United, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also in contention for that spot.

Spurs currently sit in seventh position, four points off fourth-placed West Ham, with three games in hand. However, they will need their big stars to step up in the remaining four months of the season if they are to make the cut.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who could prove key to Tottenham finishing in the Top 4 of the Premier League this season.

#5 Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon had a decent season last term with Tottenham Hotspur but could very well kick on with his career under Antonio Conte this term. The Italian manager is a fan of playing with wing-backs and there are few better than the Spaniard at the moment.

The 25-year-old ace is an excellent crosser of the ball and is a powerful runner. Both of these elements are necessary while playing under Conte and Reguilon has them in abundance. He is also a great set-piece taker and often makes late runs into the box for scoring opportunities.

The left wing-back is also a sound defender and very rarely puts a foot wrong, regardless of the quality of the opponent. So far this season, he has managed one goal and three assists in 19 league appearances. But he can increase these numbers with more minutes in the second half of the campaign.

Reguilon is one of Tottenham's better players and could prove vital in a race to finish in the Top 4 of the Premier League this term.

#4 Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura could not find his feet under Nuno Espirito Santo but has found a lot more freedom under Conte. The Brazilian international has proved really helpful over the last few weeks.

The Spurs Express @TheSpursExpress #THFC 🎙 | Conte: "Lucas Moura is one of the best players in our squad. He links quality with quantity and he's also a wonderful person. You always find on him a smile and I love to work with these type of players." @AlasdairGold 🎙 | Conte: "Lucas Moura is one of the best players in our squad. He links quality with quantity and he's also a wonderful person. You always find on him a smile and I love to work with these type of players." @AlasdairGold #THFC https://t.co/AQgiE5V07x

Although the 29-year-old ace is one of the fastest athletes in the Premier League, his creativity has been his main attribute this season. Playing on the right wing, Moura is excelling in a counter-attacking system.

The South American star is brilliant in 1v1 situations and also slips in the right pass at the right time. If Harry Kane had been in better form this season, Moura would have had more than his four assists this term. The attacker also has two Premier League goals but both his statistics could improve once the team starts to gel together again.

Moura is a highly technical player and shall need to make full use of his qualities if Tottenham are to seal a Top 4 spot this season.

