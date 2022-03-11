5 players from the Ukraine and Russia that your club should look at

Before getting into the contents of this article, it is appropriate to pay respects to those suffering in Ukraine. War is horrible and shatters the lives of those experiencing it forever. It is hoped that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible.

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the crisis that has emerged, FIFA has taken some decisions. They have ruled that unless both parties say otherwise, the contracts of foreign players with Ukrainian clubs can be considered terminated until the end of the season. Foreign players employed with Russian clubs will also have the right to suspend their contracts if they can't come to an agreement with their clubs.

This leaves clubs all over Europe with the scope of picking up a lot of decent players on free deals. Here are five such players:

#5 Marcos Antonio

Shakhtar Donetsk v FC Basel - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final

Shakhtar Donetsk's 21-year-old central midfielder Marcos Antonio is one of the noteworthy names who can be bought. A diminutive yet athletic midfielder, the Brazilian is a solid passer as well as a ball carrier. His strength lies in his passing, which he often uses to great effect breaking lines from deep.

Although he can play a number of roles in midfield, his best position is probably the pivot. His high defensive work-rate is also a positive. He has been linked with Juventus as a replacement for Weston McKennie, who is out for a long time due to a broken foot.

#4 Manor Solomon

FC Internazionale v Shakhtar Donetsk: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Manor Solomon is yet another Shakhtar player on this list. He is Israeli and is 22 years old and plays on the wing. Although he can play on both wings, he is more commonly seen on the left.

Solomon is a highly technically gifted player who relies on his dribbling to create danger. A player with real flair and a bag full of skills, he is never shy about taking on fullbacks. He has four goals and two assists in 26 appearances this season. Arsenal have scouted him in the past but his next destination is yet to be seen.

#3 Malcom

Brazil v Spain: Gold Medal Match Men's Football - Olympics: Day 15

Malcom is still only 25 which feels a bit surprising. He broke into public conscience for Bordeaux in the 2017-18 season. After doing well for them, Roma looked ready to buy him but Barcelona bought him leapfrogging the Italian club.

At Camp Nou, he found game time hard to come by as he made just 24 appearances, scoring four goals and assisting two. So in 2019, he moved to Russia to play for Zenit St Petersburg. Pacy, skillful and full of trickery, Malcom has done well in the Russian league. He already has four league goals and six assists in 15 appearances in the Premier Liga this season.

He could be an excellent option for a number of midtable sides. The right-winger could be a great buy for someone like Leicester City.

#2 David Neres

AFC Ajax v Besiktas: Group C - UEFA Champions League

When Ajax made their brilliant Champions League run in 2018-19, David Neres was a very important player. They reached the semi-finals of the tournament but lost out to Tottenham Hotspur.

But with time and the emergence of fellow countryman Antony, Neres fell behind. So in an attempt to revitalize his career, he moved to Shakhtar in Ukraine in 2022.

We have all seen what Neres is capable of. His directness and capability in maintaining the width of this pitch is crucial in today's football. He can play on both sides but is more regular on the left.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad David Neres scored his first 2 goals for Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday. 📸🧡 David Neres scored his first 2 goals for Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday. 📸🧡 https://t.co/NWdBgNMmDc

During his time at Ajax, he had 47 goals and 41 assists in 180 appearances in all competitions. In 2019, his performances in Ajax's wins over Real Madrid and Juventus in the Champions League attracted a lot of interest from big clubs. He currently needs to be somewhere where he can start consistently, but the pressure isn't super high. Porto, who recently lost Luis Diaz to Liverpool, could be that team.

#1 Wilmar Barrios

Colombia v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

There is arguably no role more difficult to find in football than a complete defensive midfielder. Someone who is good on the ball, can control the game and also break down opponents' attacks. Wilmar Barrios ticks all those boxes. The Colombian is already 28 and it is surprising how no big club has snatched him Zenit's hands yet.

He was particularly impressive in the Copa America last year as Colombia finished third in the competition.

Simon Edwards @SimonEdwardsSAF Colombia’s world class midfielder and best player Wilmar Barrios. Colombia’s world class midfielder and best player Wilmar Barrios. https://t.co/WV5YLJX9h8

He is very good physically, combining strength and pace with a great engine. He is also a solid ball progressor and is heavily involved in the build-up play. This can be portrayed through a pass accuracy of 88% this season. That being said, the defensive side of his game is even stronger. He wins 3.75 tackles and makes 2.25 blocks per 90.

As for the clubs who should buy him, there should be a lot of demand. Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Roma could all use him. But the club that needs him the most desperately is without a doubt Manchester United.

Edited by Aditya Singh