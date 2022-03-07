5 players who underperformed in the Premier League this weekend

The 2022-22 English Premier League is entering the final phase of the season. More than two-thirds of the matches have been played and the battles for the positions on the tables are heating up.

Manchester City and Liverpool are locked in a title race as Chelsea, in third place, will look over nervously at Arsenal, five points behind them (but with a game in hand).

At the lower end of the table, the relegation battle is as tight as ever.

Matchday 27 had some good performances. It started with Leeds United losing 1-0 to Leicester City under new manager Jesse Marsch.

Chelsea and Aston Villa thumped Burnleu and Southampton 4-0 respectively. Newcastle United jumped to the 14th spot with an impressive win against Brighton and Hove Albion. Norwich City lost to Brentford and look destined for the drop.

Arsenal overcame a tricky Watford side. Sunday's Manchester derby was a one-sided affair as City thumped United 4-1 at the Etihad.

There were impressive performances all round but some players failed to turn up as well. So here are the five players who performed below expectations in the Premier League this weekend.

#5 Mason Mount

Burnley v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea's reigning Player of the Year Mason Mount was once again short of his usual best against Burnley on Saturday. Mount missed a few sitters in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, while he was below par against Luton Town in the FA Cup as well.

Despite Chelsea scoring four goals, Mount failed to get on the scoresheet or lay down an assist for the Blues. He struggled to get going in the final third and was subbed off in the 78th minute of the match.

#4 Raphinha

Leicester City v Leeds United - Premier League

New Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch would have been hoping for some inspired performances from the Leeds players due to a change in manager. One player, who has set the bar high this season is Raphinha.

Marsch, however, was left disappointed after his side fell to a 1-0 defeat at Leicester. The former RB Leipzig manager can, however, take solace in the fact that his side were let down by poor finishing and hope to work on that in training.

Raphinha has been a key player this season for Leeds United, but the Brazilian had a very poor game by his standards. Raphinha was on the periphery throughout and missed a glorious chance from about three yards out when the scores were 0-0.

#3 Jack Grealish

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Jack Grealish had another day to forget at the office. The Englishman, who is currently the most expensive player in the Premier League failed to make any impact in the Manchester derby.

Despite City winning 4-1, Grealish failed to get on the scoresheet at the Etihad.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was of the opinion that stats are overrated, and he may be right. Grealish's return of two goals and two assists in 17 league appearances, however, is too poor a stat for fans to ignore.

#2 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

In the absence of the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes was expected to be the central figure for United in the derby. However, he disappointed the Red Devils fans.

Fernandes has often been compared to Kevin De Bruyne since his arrival at Manchester United, but they were at different levels in the Manchester derby. While Fernandes had a game to forget for the Red Devils, De Bruyne scored two goals and made an assist for his side.

Bruno Fernandes had a bad day in the office as his decision-making was off point throughout. He failed to impose himself on the game as Manchester United delivered a flat performance.

#1 Harry Maguire

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Harry Maguire has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons this season. The Manchester United captain has struggled all season and his poor defending was highlighted once again in the Manchester derby.

The 29-year-old failed to lead his side from the front as they showed no fight and desire for large periods in their defeat to the "noisy neighbours".

The Englishman was at fault for Manchester City's second goal after he allowed the ball to pass between his legs despite being in a position to clear the ball.

