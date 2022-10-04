5 players who have been unstoppable this season

The 2022-23 football season has produced a good amount of action across the major leagues in Europe so far.

While many clubs have been impressive overall, we have also witnessed top performances from some individual players.

These players have been in impeccable form since the start of the campaign, securing vital points and victories for their teams.

Without further ado, we shall look at five players who have been unstoppable so far this season.

#5 Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has picked up from where he left in the 2021-22 campaign, winning the Premier League Player of the Year.

The Belgain playmaker is one of the best attacking midfielders in football at the moment. His vision and ability to deliver accurate passes has made him one of the highest assist providers in Europe.

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva This pass from De Bruyne was incredible This pass from De Bruyne was incredible https://t.co/Pc6riLXAMt

De Bruyne has the most assists across competitions in Europe's top five leagues this term. He has eight assists in eight league appearances this season. He has also created two goals in two UEFA Champions League games, giving him a total of 10 assists.

The 29-year-old has been the fulcrum of Pep Guardiola's side, creating a link-up between midfield and attack. His partnership with new signing Erling Haaland has been flawless. Six of his assists this campaign have been to set up the Norwegian.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🧠 Kevin De Bruyne has assisted Erling Haaland for four goals in the Premier League this season, the best assist-to-goalscorer link in the division 🧠 Kevin De Bruyne has assisted Erling Haaland for four goals in the Premier League this season, the best assist-to-goalscorer link in the division https://t.co/JZ1zxZsLZY

#4 Neymar Jr.

Brazil v Tunisia - International Friendly

Neymar Jr. has had of his best start to a season so far as the Brazilian has been in top form for club and country.

At club level, the 30-year-old has flourished under Christophe Galtier's new 3-4-3 formation. He has registered 11 goals and eight assists in 12 appearances across competitions. He is also the leading goalscorer in Ligue 1 with eight goals.

The world's most expensive player also bagged two assists and a goal in Brazil's recent friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia respectively.

Neymar's form comes at the right time with the FIFA World Cup just around the corner. He will be looking to take his brilliance to Qatar and propel Brazil to a record sixth World Cup title.

#3 Robert Lewandowski

RCD Mallorca v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Robert Lewandowski completed a move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona this summer and has proven once more that scoring goals is his forte.

The 34-year-old Poland international has been one of the best strikers in the world over the past few seasons. He won the European Golden Boot in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns, scoring 48 and 50 goals respectively.

Lewandowski has propelled his new club Barcelona to an impressive start to the season with his goals. He has netted nine goals and created two assists in seven La Liga matches.

He also netted a hat-trick against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Lewandowski scores a goal every 60 minutes in La Liga. Lewandowski scores a goal every 60 minutes in La Liga. https://t.co/v3eMVH2Osu

His lone goal over the weekend against Mallorca sent Barcelona to the top of the league table. They have 19 points from seven matches (six wins, one draw), the same points as Real Madrid, who are second but with an inferior goal difference.

#2 Lionel Messi

Jamaica v Argentina

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has finally settled into life in France after his move from Barcelona last summer.

In his first season with Paris Saint-Germain, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner did not perform to his best. Messi managed just 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games across competitions in the 2021-22 campaign. It was his lowest goal turnout since the 2006-07 season.

However, as earlier mentioned, the former Barcelona man has now regained his form and is back to being the player we know. He has found his goalscoring boots and continued in his excellent playmaking finnese of last season.

Messi currently has seven goals and eight assists in 12 games across competitions this season. He has also been in top form at international level, scoring four goals in two matches for the Albiceleste.

L/M Football @lmfootbalI Lionel Messi's start to this season has been EXPLOSIVE Lionel Messi's start to this season has been EXPLOSIVE 🐐 https://t.co/zehEG1HJe8

The 35-year-old has his eyes on the World Cup and will be hoping to captain Argentina to glory with his rejuvenated form.

#1 Erling Haaland

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has by far been the best player in Europe this season. The Norwegian striker moved to the Premier League this summer from Borussia Dortmund and has been terrific in front of goal.

Haaland has smashed a number of goalscoring records in England and on the continent. In eight league matches, he has registered 14 goals and three assists.

He also has three goals in two Champions League appearances, making him the highest goalscorer across all competitions in Europe's top five leagues.

With his current scoring pace, it is projected that the 22-year-old could net as many as 60 goals across competitions this term.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He's pacing ahead of es.pn/3RJG5E6 How many goals will Haaland score this seasonHe's pacing ahead of @rwohan 's highest projection from two weeks ago (@espnplus) How many goals will Haaland score this season⁉️He's pacing ahead of @rwohan's highest projection from two weeks ago (@espnplus) 🔗 es.pn/3RJG5E6 https://t.co/mdzD4JM6E6

Unfortunately for Haaland, he won't be showcasing his talents in Qatar when the season pauses for the World Cup as Norway failed to qualify for the Mundial.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far