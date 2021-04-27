The end of the 2020/21 footballing season is just a few weeks away, with Europe’s top 5 leagues drawing to a close next month. Premier League and Serie A seem to be over already - with Inter Milan set to end Juventus’ dominance of Italian football, while Manchester City are on course to win their 3rd PL title in 4 years.

However, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and La Liga are still open, as teams make one last push for the finish line. We’ve witnessed some scintillating performances across Europe’s top-tiers from some of the best in world football, and the final act of the 20/21 season promises to be a cracker.

On that note, let’s take a look at:

5 players who are leading the Golden Boot standings in the top 5 leagues at the moment

#5 Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Muenchen v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

We kick off our countdown with Bundesliga’s top goalscorer - Robert Lewandowski. The Polish goal-machine has accumulated 36 goals from 26 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Lewandowski was the favorite to lift last season’s prestigious Ballon D’Or, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the award ceremony’s cancelation. This robbed Lewandowski of the title, but he has continued his impressive goalscoring form after the setback.

The 32-year old has been involved in 52 goals (43 goals, 8 assists) from 38 appearances across all competitions this season, including 5 goals in Bayern’s Champions League campaign.

Robert Lewandowski stats at Bayern

Games- 322

Goals- 283

Assists- 65



That's less than 78 min for every goal involvement and his prime is yet to come pic.twitter.com/mAHCMEpBfC — Nagendra (@NagendraFcb) March 8, 2021

Before his recent injury, Lewandowski was on course to beat Gerd Muller’s long-standing record of 40 league goals in the 1971/72 season. However, the Polish remains the favorite to lift the Bundesliga Golden Boot and is 11 goals ahead of 2nd-placed Erling Haaland.

#4 Kylian Mbappe | Ligue 1

FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Kylian Mbappe is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment and he has The Frenchman is currently the leading goalscorer in Ligue 1 this season, having scored 25 goals from 29 matches.

Thanks to his form, PSG have closed the gap with table-toppers Lille OSC - trailing them by just one point, with 4 games to go. Having won the Coupe de France earlier in the season, PSG are one of the few teams in contention for a prestigious European treble.

The Parisians will have Mbappe to thank for his exploits in the Champions League - scoring a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Round of 16. This was followed by another goal in the second leg, and a brace against defending champions, Bayern Munich, in the quarters.

In 166 games for PSG Kylian Mbappe has been directly involved in 180 goals!



His stats are just ridiculous! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ljwHZNqTjK — 90min (@90min_Football) April 24, 2021

Prior to the second leg against Bayern Munich, Mbappe notched up 8 goals in four consecutive Champions League matches. The Frenchman is well on course to win the Ligue 1 Golden Boot, as he finds himself 7 goals clear of second-placed Memphis Depay.

