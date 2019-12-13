5 players who are likely to grab the headlines in January Transfer Window

Will Jadon Sancho leave Borussia Dortmund in the January Transfer Window?

We are approaching the middle of the season and the January transfer window is not too far away. There will certainly be some action in the transfer market as clubs will look to strengthen their respective squads in order to prepare for the second half of the season.

The winter transfer window does not draw a lot of attention as the summer ones due to its duration and also the fact that clubs are unwilling to sell their players unless they are forced to do so. A few big transfers have happened in the recent past like that of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool and Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Here, in this article, let’s take a look at 5 players who might be making moves in the January 2020 transfer window.

#5 Dejan Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski is a 19-year-old Swedish international currently playing for Parma on loan from Atalanta. This is his breakthrough season and his performances in the past weeks have caught the eyes of clubs across Europe. He has got 3 goals and 5 assists in 15 Serie A appearances this season.

Parma coach Roberto D’Aversa has commented, “He’s an intelligent guy and a lot of rumours are surrounding him. We have to be good at not putting too much responsibility on him.”

His performances have seen him attract the interest of Inter Milan, Manchester United, Juventus and Arsenal. Parma would want to hold on to the player for the rest of the season while Atalanta would like to keep him at Parma with the hope that more performances like these could shoot up his asking price. Inter Milan and Manchester United are in active pursuit of the player and have stepped up their interests in recent weeks.

