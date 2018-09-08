5 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Adhiraj Rathore FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.36K // 08 Sep 2018, 14:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Frenchman is visibly unsettled at Old Trafford since the World Cup.

Watching football and following player transfers over a period of time has taught us many things. Whenever you hear the phrase "you never know what will happen in the future" from a player in relation to a transfer speculation, you know the countdown has started for their departure.

Something similar has happened with Paul Pogba when in a recent interview with Sky Sports Germany, he hinted towards a future away from United. All this with a backdrop of a tense relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, and a summer of interest from Barcelona.

We look at the 5 players who can replace Pogba at United if he moves, which is quite likely given the current turn of events:

#5 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio): A like for like replacement

Sergej is probably the most similar to Pogba in all facets

How do you replace one box-to-box midfielder with a dominant stature and wonderful playmaking ability? With a similar player of course. We are talking about none other than Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, whose attributes are perhaps the closest to Paul Pogba's.

The Serbian international announced himself to the world with scintillating performances in Serie A with Lazio. Milinkovic-Savic is physical, good at picking out his teammates with early through balls and is proactive in the defensive phases of play.

His only weakness would be his average pass completion rates, which can be worked on given his relatively young age of 23.

1 / 5 NEXT