Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Adhiraj Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.36K   //    08 Sep 2018, 14:59 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
The Frenchman is visibly unsettled at Old Trafford since the World Cup.

Watching football and following player transfers over a period of time has taught us many things. Whenever you hear the phrase "you never know what will happen in the future" from a player in relation to a transfer speculation, you know the countdown has started for their departure.

Something similar has happened with Paul Pogba when in a recent interview with Sky Sports Germany, he hinted towards a future away from United. All this with a backdrop of a tense relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, and a summer of interest from Barcelona.

We look at the 5 players who can replace Pogba at United if he moves, which is quite likely given the current turn of events:

#5 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio): A like for like replacement

SS Lazio v Frosinone Calcio - Serie A
Sergej is probably the most similar to Pogba in all facets

How do you replace one box-to-box midfielder with a dominant stature and wonderful playmaking ability? With a similar player of course. We are talking about none other than Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, whose attributes are perhaps the closest to Paul Pogba's.

The Serbian international announced himself to the world with scintillating performances in Serie A with Lazio. Milinkovic-Savic is physical, good at picking out his teammates with early through balls and is proactive in the defensive phases of play.

His only weakness would be his average pass completion rates, which can be worked on given his relatively young age of 23.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Paul Pogba Thiago Alcantara Jose Mourinho Top 5 Replacements Manchester United Transfer News
Adhiraj Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
Love to write about: Observations and analysis related to Football. Manchester United FC. Fantasy Football Tips and Trends. Would love to hear from you all. Always open to feedback. Lets be more informed together.
5 players who could replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Clubs who can land Paul Pogba from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Anthony Martial must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 players who could have replaced Paul Pogba at...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Paul Pogba situation at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba opens the door for Manchester United exit
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's 10 Worst Premier League Signings
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United identify Paul Pogba replacement
RELATED STORY
Will Manchester United Lose Paul Pogba to Barcelona in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us