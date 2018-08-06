Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the coming season

Avik Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
938   //    06 Aug 2018, 22:30 IST

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Cristiano Ronaldo - had a great World Cup

The 2018-19 season will start in August and football fans all over the world are excited about the brand new season. Moreover, after a thrilling FIFA World Cup, the new season is expected to have an extraordinary start.

As a matter of fact, the transfer window deadline is not far away, so all the elite teams of various leagues are preparing for last minute transfers.

Few shocking signings have happened in this transfer window so far. Here we discuss 5 players who could be top scorers in the 2018-19 season.

#5 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League
Harry Kane

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been in sizzling form for the past few seasons. Currently, he is a key player for his club and country due to his incredible goal scoring ability. The 25 year old striker has helped Spurs to a top four finish in the last few seasons.

Meanwhile, in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, Kane won the 'Golden Boot' after scoring 6 goals in the tournament.

He won the Premier League Golden Boot award back to back in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. Kane scored 25 Premier League goals in the 2015-16 season, and he netted 29 goals in the the following season.

Last season Kane scored even more Premier League goals. The striker notched an incredible 30 goals last season, but Salah's astonishing performance did not allow Kane to retain his Premier League Golden Boot.

He is one of the best strikers in the world today and there is a high possibility he will become the EPL top scorer next season. 

#4 Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain v RSC Anderlecht - UEFA Champions League
Neymar

Presently Neymar is the most expensive player in the world. His price tag suggests that he is certainly one of the best forwards in the modern era.

The Brazilian player has a lot of goals in his career both with his clubs and the Brazilian national team. In fact if he could continue his good run this season, he is certainly a contender for the top scorer in Ligue one.

Neymar is a proficient goal scorer and his career stats are impressive. The 26 year old forward has already scored 203 goals in his club career. On the other hand, he is the third highest scorer for Brazil with 57 international goals and he is just behind Pele and Ronaldo.

Neymar came into limelight when Barcelona signed him for a hefty amount. He scored 105 goals for Barcelona and he won several trophies for the club - including a treble.

However, last year French club Paris Saint-Germain signed Neymar for a record €222 million, making him the most expensive player in football history. He was injured for a few months last season, but still scored 19 goals. 

All stats via transfermarkt

