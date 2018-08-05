5 players who can win Ballon d'Or in the future

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious trophies awarded to a footballer for outstanding individual performances for club and country over the previous year. The trophy has fallen in love with two footballers namely Messi and Ronaldo and has rested in their cabinets for 5 years each during the last decade.

However, as both of them are now in their thirties and arguably losing the spark which shone in them for so long, the trophy can now move to newer and younger hands.

Here is a list of 5 potential future Ballon d'Or winners:

5. Kevin De Bruyne

The Manchester City midfielder was instrumental in his side's dominance in the Premier League last season as they finished the season with a record 100 points. His 12 goals and 21 assists last season do not reflect the complete influence he had on the pitch. His 16 assists in the Premier League resulted in him winning the inaugural Premier League Playmaker of the Season award.

In the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he guided Belgium to a third-place finish. He has the most number of assists by any player in Europe’s top five leagues since the time he joined Werder Bremen in August 2012. Only Dimitri Payet created more chances than De Bruyne in Europe last season. The Belgian playmaker has been a consistent performer for City for the last three years. He was no doubt the jewel in the crown for the Premier League Champions last season. Maybe a Champions League trophy for his club will increase his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

