5 players who could be sold for €100m or more this summer

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.35K // 18 May 2019, 09:30 IST

The Premier League could lose two of its biggest superstars

With season 2018-19 nearing its conclusion, the footballing fraternity will now feast their eyes on the daily transfer activities of their beloved clubs.

A transfer season holds paramount importance for any football club since it is probably the best way to improve the weaknesses of a squad. In case of the fans, the daily active rumour mill serves as a source of entertainment, maintaining excitement and curiosity regarding new arrivals at their beloved clubs.

A number of high-profile stars will be up for grabs this summer, with the rumour mill churning out a bucketload of reports regarding various deals. A mega-signing is something that gets the fans exhilarated and is also a highlight of the transfer window for the year in question.

That being said, let's have a look at these five players who could prove to be blockbuster signings in this transfer season.

#5 Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus this summer

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is one of the many players rumoured to be on the move this summer. Lately, the Argentine's brother Gustavo Dybala has given a clear confirmation that the 25-year-old intends to quit the Serie A giants in search of a new challenge.

The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo is also being listed as one of the crucial factors behind Dybala's wish to switch clubs. Since the arrival of the giant Portuguese talisman, he has seen his game time being restricted, not to mention that his goalscoring exploits have also plummeted alarmingly.

The Argentinian was the talisman for the Old Lady in season 2017/18, rattling the net 22 times and assisting 5 goals. However, with Ronaldo in the starting XI, he has managed just 5 goals and 4 assists in 28 games for the Bianconeri this campaign.

Unless he wants to endure a plight similar to that of Karim Benzema at Real Madrid, Dybala will surely consider quitting the club this summer. The Juve no.10 has no shortage of suitors as well, with heavyweights Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain interested in acquiring his services.

Dybala is currently valued at £90m(€102m) according to transfermarkt.com

