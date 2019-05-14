×
Real Madrid Transfer News: €100M signing to be announced on 29 May, as per reports

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
News
727   //    14 May 2019, 20:06 IST

Eden Hazard seems to have secured his dream move to Real Madrid
Eden Hazard seems to have secured his dream move to Real Madrid

What's the story?

According to Spanish news outlet AS, as reported by French publication L'Equipe, Eden Hazard will be announced as a Real Madrid player on 29th May, following the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal in Baku.

In case you didn't know...

Eden Hazard's future at the Stamford Bridge has been anything but precarious at the moment. The Belgian has been dreaming of a move to Real Madrid for a long time, with Los Blancos also interested in signing him. 

Hazard joined the Blues in a €36m deal from French outfit Lille in 2012. The attacker has won two league titles, one Europa League, one FA Cup and one League Cup in seven years with the club.

With only one year left on his current contract, Chelsea are hell-bent on keeping hold of their superstar amidst Real Madrid's incessant attempts to poach him.

Chelsea already have a replacement for the 28-year-old in place, having signed Borussia Dortmund attacker Christian Pulisic in January for £58m. 

The heart of the matter

According to the reports, Hazard has already conveyed his decision to Chelsea weeks ago. Zinedine Zidane wants the Belgian to be a part of Real Madrid's pre-season tour and has agreed to wait until the Europa League final is played out. 

The game between Arsenal and Chelsea could be Hazard's official final game for the Blues, who is set to join the echelon of the highest earners at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants have reportedly agreed on a €100m fee to prize Hazard away from the Stamford Bridge.

What's next?

Chelsea are set to take on Arsenal in the Europa League final while Real Madrid gear up for their final league game against Real Betis this weekend.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
