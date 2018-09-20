Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who could benefit from Chelsea’s Europa League campaign

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
878   //    20 Sep 2018, 18:33 IST

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League
Chelsea have won all of their opening five Premier League matches

Chelsea haven’t started the season in the Europa League since the 2002/03 season, and an awful lot has changed since then. Back then it was the UEFA Cup, and Roman Abramovich hadn’t taken over the Blues.

Obviously, the Europa League is unlikely to take priority at Stamford Bridge this season. Maurizio Sarri has been bought in to improve Chelsea’s Premier League performance, which saw them finish fifth last season and miss out on a spot in the Champions League. 

This may not be too much of a problem, as the same could have been said in the 2012/13 season, where they dropped out of the Champions League, and actually went on to win the Europa League, beating Benfica in the final, under the management of Rafael Benitez.

Sarri has already made clear that the Europa League isn’t too important to his targets, by leaving some key players at home for Thursday’s opener against PAOK. Eden Hazard, Mateo Kovacic and David Luiz have all been left out of the squad for the match, and we are likely to see a few more first-team players left on the bench for the match.

This will give some of Chelsea’s fringe players a chance to make a mark, both tonight and throughout their campaign.

Here are five men who could make the most of this opportunity:

#1 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Loftus-Cheek has appeared just twice from the bench so far this season

This is a massive season for Loftus-Cheek. He had an impressive season on loan with Crystal Palace last year, and then did an excellent job for England at the World Cup, as the Three Lions reached the semi-final stage for the first time since 1990.

The big question coming into this season, though, was whether he could break into the Chelsea team, and get the game time he needed at Stamford Bridge to take the next step. 

So far this year, that hasn’t really worked out for the Englishman, and he has had just 33 minutes of action in the league so far. On paper, Loftus-Cheek should be the sort of player who fits Sarri’s system. He is very good with the ball at his feet, and is capable of getting forward and having an impact in the final third. He is also a player who will get himself forward into goal-scoring positions, something the Blues don’t really have in the centre of the park at the moment. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
AC PAOK v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about Chelsea's Europa League...
RELATED STORY
Why the UEFA Europa League 2018/19 promises to be an...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: An analysis of the Group...
RELATED STORY
Sarri deals blow to Chelsea kids' Europa League hopes
RELATED STORY
Europa League draw: Arsenal face Sporting, Chelsea get PAOK
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Sarri wants Chelsea defensive improvement
RELATED STORY
Hazard left out of Chelsea squad for PAOK trip
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today REN JAB 10:25 PM Rennes vs Jablonec
Today DYN AST 10:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Astana
Today BES SAR 10:25 PM Beşiktaş vs Sarpsborg 08
Today GEN MAL 10:25 PM Genk vs Malmö FF
Today VIL RAN 10:25 PM Villarreal vs Rangers
Today RAP SPA 10:25 PM Rapid Wien vs Spartak Moskva
Today PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
Today VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
Today SEV STA 10:25 PM Sevilla vs Standard Liège
Today AKH KRA 10:25 PM Akhisarspor vs Krasnodar
Today OLY EIN 10:25 PM Olympique Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Today LAZ APO 10:25 PM Lazio vs Apollon
Tomorrow SPO QAR 12:30 AM Sporting CP vs Qarabağ
Tomorrow ARS VOR 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Vorskla
Tomorrow SLA BOR 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow KOB ZEN 12:30 AM København vs Zenit
Tomorrow AEK ZUR 12:30 AM AEK Larnaca vs Zürich
Tomorrow LUD BAY 12:30 AM Ludogorets vs Bayer Leverkusen
Tomorrow F-D MIL 12:30 AM F91 Dudelange vs Milan
Tomorrow OLY REA 12:30 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Real Betis
Tomorrow SPA AND 12:30 AM Spartak Trnava vs Anderlecht
Tomorrow DIN FEN 12:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahçe
Tomorrow RB- SAL 12:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Salzburg
Tomorrow CEL ROS 12:30 AM Celtic vs Rosenborg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us